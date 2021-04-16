unilad
Harry Styles Dressed As Ariel From The Little Mermaid And Fans Can’t Handle It

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 16 Apr 2021 11:18
Harry Styles has dressed as Ariel from The Little Mermaid, and now fans are calling on him to play the Disney character in the live-action remake.

The Watermelon Sugar singer reportedly turned down the part of Eric in the upcoming movie, and people think it’s because he secretly wants to be Ariel instead.

The picture was taken in 2019 as part of a skit on Saturday Night Live, where he can be seen boasting a long, red wig and a mermaid’s tail while holding a glass of champagne and a cigarette.

In the awake of the photo of Styles dressed as the mermaid surfacing online, ‘Ariel’ is now trending on social media – and it’s safe to say his fans are going wild for the idea of him being cast in the role.

PAPA

Sharing the photos, one person tweeted, ‘Harry was like: “Prince Eric? Nah sweetie, I’m whole damn Ariel!”’

Someone else joked, ‘Find yourself a man who can do both’, alongside photos of Styles as both The Little Mermaid‘s lead roles, Eric and Ariel.

A third person said, ‘Wtf this is real????????? honestly thought it’s edited!!! Harry Styles as Ariel?? Gimme moreeeeee,’ as another wrote, ‘HARRY STYLES WHO? I ONLY KNOW ARIEL STYLES’.

Speaking to Capital Radio in 2019 about turning down the role of Eric, Styles said, ‘I had a meeting with Rob Marshall, the director, who is the most wonderful man. He’s great, and it was just honestly a few things and it just wasn’t – It’s going to be an amazing film.’

It’s said the main reason he’s thought to have turned down the role is due to his busy schedule.

In the meantime, the person actually cast for the role of Ariel has since been confirmed to be Halle Bailey, while Jonah Hauer-King will be Prince Eric, Oprah Daily reported in December.

Other actors linked to the film are Melissa McCarthy, who will play Ursula, with Hamilton’s Daveed Digs as Sebastian and Javier Bardem and King Triton. Crazy Rich Asian‘s Awkwafina will play Scuttle, while Jacob Tremblay, known for his roles in Wonder and Room, will star as Flounder.

In addition, Hamilton‘s Lin-Manuel Miranda is said to be working on the reboot’s soundtrack.

Filming is thought to have started at the beginning of the year and has an optimistic release date of November 2021.

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: Celebrity, Disney, Film and TV, harry styles, Music, Now, reboot, Saturday Night Live, The Little Mermaid

