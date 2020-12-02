Harry Styles Just Responded To Criticism Surrounding His History-Making Vogue Cover
Harry Styles hit back at Candace Owens’ criticism of his history-making Vogue cover by using her own words against her.
The pop star became the first man to appear solo on the cover of the magazine last month after he posed for a photoshoot for the December issue.
Styles appeared on the cover wearing a Gucci jacket and floor-length, frilly dress, while other snaps featured him in a kilt, a trench coat and a shirt and trousers.
The singer told Vogue he doesn’t take fashion ‘too seriously’, but his choice of clothing in the magazine appeared to rile up Owens, an author known for her right-wing opinions.
Sharing the magazine cover on Twitter, Owens wrote:
There is no society that can survive without strong men. The East knows this. In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence.
It is an outright attack.
Bring back manly men.
Styles didn’t respond to the comments at the time, though a number of other celebrities made clear they had his back. Actor Jameela Jamil described Styles as ‘plenty manly’ and stressed that ‘manly is whatever you want it to be’, while Olivia Wilde told Owens she was ‘pathetic’.
Now, Styles has indirectly addressed Owens by using her words to caption one of his Instagram photos. Alongside a picture of himself eating a banana while wearing a blue suit and frilly shirt, the singer wrote: ‘Bring back manly men.’
Styles’ low-key response was met with praise from his followers, with one saying the post ‘made [their] day’, while another wrote: ‘this is a flex if I’ve ever seen one’.
Styles discussed his fashion choices in Vogue, explaining that he doesn’t ‘feel crazy’ when he wear something ‘really flamboyant’. He expressed the freedom in experimenting with clothes and noted that removing the notion of ‘clothes for men’ and ‘clothes for women’ opens up the ‘arena in which you can play’.
He continued:
I’ll go in shops sometimes, and I just find myself looking at the women’s clothes thinking they’re amazing. It’s like anything—anytime you’re putting barriers up in your own life, you’re just limiting yourself.
There’s so much joy to be had in playing with clothes. I’ve never really thought too much about what it means—it just becomes this extended part of creating something.
After Styles shared his Instagram post Owens acknowledged the caption on Twitter, claiming she’d inspired ‘global conversation’.
