Henry Cavill Has Been Painting Warhammer Miniatures During Quarantine
Superman himself, Henry Cavill has been passing the time in a way you probably wouldn’t have expected… by painting Warhammer miniatures.
The Witcher actor took to Instagram to tell his 11.4 million followers how he was spending his Easter weekend in quarantine.
Cavill, a self-proclaimed geek, appears to love all things fantasy and, following his role as Geralt of Rivia, the 36-year-old spoke about how he was a huge fan of the books and the video game.
The actor is also apparently a fan of miniature war game Warhammer as well and shared a picture yesterday, April 13, of him painting a teeny, tiny helmet.
Along with the picture, Cavill wrote:
Considering we are, both, going through the Easter period, and going through The Lockdown, I figured it a good time to put a silver lining onto the cloud that is some of the darker moments during this time. So I’ve decided to polish some old skills and try my hand at some new ones! It is a time of rebirth after all.
So, as you can see here, the obvious might look a little bit like a tiny helmet…which it is. One of my almost life long hobbies, that I’ve been following but not actively doing, is this. A company called Games Workshop…or plastic crack as “we” call it. Genuinely can’t get enough of the lore they have built over the decades. They have been some of my most enthused reads! If you were in denial about me being a geek before, you can’t hide from it now.
The Hollywood actor also teases about some ‘new skills’ he’s been working on during lockdown, referring to the text in the background of the picture, and invites fans to try work out what is is.
However, much to everyone’s dismay, it’s pretty hard to decipher what the text says in the background – unless you’ve got super, bionic eyesight that is.
The Mission: Impossible – Fallout actor also went on to thank the UK’s NHS workers in his post, saying that they are ‘smashing it’ along with telling them to keep it up.
Fellow geeks and fans of The Witcher will be pleased to know that Cavill will be hitting our screens as Geralt of Rivia once again following the huge success of its first season on Netflix.
Back in January, the actor confirmed that season two of the show was in pre-production, however it soon grounded to a halt, along with productions of many other shows and films, in light of recent events.
The Witcher‘s production team initially stated to Deadline that they had paused production for two weeks – however, with the the on-going health crisis across the globe, it’s unlikely to have resumed yet.
