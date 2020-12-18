unilad
Advert

Henry Cavill Labelled ‘Best Kind Of Nerd’ After Building Another Gaming PC

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 18 Dec 2020 13:55
Henry Cavill Labelled 'Best Kind Of Nerd' After Building Another Gaming PCHenry Cavill Labelled 'Best Kind Of Nerd' After Building Another Gaming PChenrycavill/Instagram

Henry Cavill has demonstrated his nerdiness once again, and you can’t help but love him for it.

The self-proclaimed nerd and Witcher star has updated his fellow gaming fans on his upcoming ‘projects’ that he has planned for over Christmas.

Advert

The 37-year-old practically broke the internet back in July after sharing a video of him building his new PC to Barry White’s You’re The First, My Last, My Everything. 

Didn’t see it? Check it out here:

More recently, taking to Instagram yesterday, December 17, he shared a selfie with a partly-deconstructed PC rig behind him.

Advert

Along with the picture, the Enola Holmes actor wrote, ‘My Christmas break is creeping ever closer and I have some projects to attend to. The second one is definitely the Christmas tree.’ Need a hand, Henry?

People were quick to comment asking for another video of him building his PC following the previous one being branded as ‘a new kind of porn’.

henrycavill/Instagram

It was recently reported that Cavill had suffered an injury while filming the second season of The Witcher causing production to ground to a halt.

Advert

A source told The Sun, ‘The filming has been hit because of what happened to Henry. He was on an assault course and injured his leg. He just suddenly pulled up and was clearly in a lot of pain.’

Sounds like a good excuse to spend Christmas sat behind a PC, if you ask me.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Bees Love Cannabis And It Helps Save Their Dying Populations, Study Finds
Animals

Bees Love Cannabis And It Helps Save Their Dying Populations, Study Finds

Jacob Rees-Mogg Says UNICEF Is ‘Playing Cheap Politics’ By Feeding Hungry Kids In The UK
News

Jacob Rees-Mogg Says UNICEF Is ‘Playing Cheap Politics’ By Feeding Hungry Kids In The UK

MacKenzie Scott, World’s Richest Woman, Gives Away $4.2 Billion In Four Months
News

MacKenzie Scott, World’s Richest Woman, Gives Away $4.2 Billion In Four Months

Tom Cruise Furiously Screams Expletives At Mission Impossible Crew For Breaking Coronavirus Rules
Celebrity

Tom Cruise Furiously Screams Expletives At Mission Impossible Crew For Breaking Coronavirus Rules

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: Celebrity, Christmas, Gaming, Henry Cavill, Instagram, PC

Credits

Instagram

  1. Instagram

    @henrycavill

 