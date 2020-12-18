Henry Cavill Labelled 'Best Kind Of Nerd' After Building Another Gaming PC henrycavill/Instagram

Henry Cavill has demonstrated his nerdiness once again, and you can’t help but love him for it.

The self-proclaimed nerd and Witcher star has updated his fellow gaming fans on his upcoming ‘projects’ that he has planned for over Christmas.

The 37-year-old practically broke the internet back in July after sharing a video of him building his new PC to Barry White’s You’re The First, My Last, My Everything.

More recently, taking to Instagram yesterday, December 17, he shared a selfie with a partly-deconstructed PC rig behind him.

Along with the picture, the Enola Holmes actor wrote, ‘My Christmas break is creeping ever closer and I have some projects to attend to. The second one is definitely the Christmas tree.’ Need a hand, Henry?

People were quick to comment asking for another video of him building his PC following the previous one being branded as ‘a new kind of porn’.

It was recently reported that Cavill had suffered an injury while filming the second season of The Witcher causing production to ground to a halt.

A source told The Sun, ‘The filming has been hit because of what happened to Henry. He was on an assault course and injured his leg. He just suddenly pulled up and was clearly in a lot of pain.’

Sounds like a good excuse to spend Christmas sat behind a PC, if you ask me.