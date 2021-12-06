Henry Cavill Praises Dog Who Saved His Mental Health
Superman star Henry Cavill has revealed how his dog helped save his ’emotional and psychological bacon’.
Today, December 6, Cavill went on Lorraine to promote season two of The Witcher, however, the 38-year-old’s pooch ended up stealing the show.
Cavill was joined by his American Akita named Kal when he admitted just how much support the dog has been for his mental health.
Cavill told Lorraine how he and eight-year-old Kal go ‘everywhere together’, The Mirror reports.
He said:
He really is [my best friend]. We go everywhere together. He’s eight now and he has saved my emotional and psychological bacon plenty of times.
He is that important to me. We have an incredibly close bond.
The actor also teased fans by saying he is ‘ready and waiting for the phone call’ to take on the role of Superman again, having kept a hold of his suit just in case.
Fans of the star have since flooded to social media in adoration of Cavill’s trusty sidekick. One wrote: ‘Lovely to see these two besties!’
Another said:
Kal is just adorable – an absolute gentleman. I love how Henry brings him everywhere and treats him as family.
A third commented: ‘James Bond!! He’s the next James Bond, surely?’
Season two of The Witcher is set for release on December 17 on Netflix.
Topics: Celebrity, Dog, Henry Cavill, Mental Health