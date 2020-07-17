Henry Cavill Seductively Built A Gaming PC And Everyone Is Losing It
Henry Cavill made building a computer extremely seductive, and definitely deserves and Oscar for doing so.
As an non-computer and gaming person, for me to sit and watch a video of someone building a PC for over five minutes is quite the achievement.
The Witcher actor took to Instagram to share the video of him assembling his new toy yesterday, July 16, with Barry White’s You’re The First, My Last, My Everything playing over it – something that sent both his acting and gaming fans into a frenzy.
The 37-year-old actor captioned the video, ‘All The Parts. This kind of material isn’t for everyone…. viewer discretion is advised. You may see a lot of parts that you haven’t seen before.’
You can watch a snippet of it here:
Someone dubbed the video as a ‘gift to the internet’ while someone else commented on Cavill’s rather impressive quarantine beard.
One cheeky individual wrote, ‘He can screw in my motherboard any time he likes.’ Someone else said, ‘And on quarantine day 118: Henry Cavill creates a new kind of porn.’
Speaking of porn, well-known pornstar Mia Malkova even commented on it saying that she liked the video ‘too much.’ Easy, tiger.
Moving on from the thirsty comments, a fellow gamer wrote:
I enjoyed watching this so much! There’s nothing more awesome than seeing someone famous just be as geeky as I am when building a new rig.
This isn’t the first geeky thing Cavill has done while in quarantine. In April the Superman star shared a picture of him spending his Easter weekend painting Warhammer minatures.
Sharing a picture of him working on a teeny, tiny helmet, he wrote:
I’ve decided to polish some old skills and try my hand at some new ones! It is a time of rebirth after all. So, as you can see here, the obvious might look a little bit like a tiny helmet…which it is. One of my almost life long hobbies, that I’ve been following but not actively doing, is this.
A company called Games Workshop…or plastic crack as “we” call it. Genuinely can’t get enough of the lore they have built over the decades. They have been some of my most enthused reads!
He also said that if anyone was in denial over him being a geek that they ‘can’t hide from it now’.
It’s important to accept everyone as they are, and I certainly accept Henry Cavill for him and all his nerdy-ness.
