Henry Cavill’s Girlfriend Apologizes After Getting Slammed For Blacked-Up Pictures

by : Daniel Richardson on : 18 Jun 2021 17:30
Henry Cavill's Girlfriend Apologizes After Getting Slammed For Blacked-Up PicturesPA Images/@bobttwo/Twitter

Henry Cavill’s girlfriend has apologised following backlash over a resurfaced photo showing her ‘blacked-up’.

As an incredibly successful actor, Henry Cavill’s partners are going to be thrown into the spotlight – which is exactly what happened to Natalie Viscuso, Cavill’s recently announced girlfriend, who has left people outraged over a photo of her ‘blacked up.’

The image is from 2008 when Viscuso was working on a TV programme in Nambia, and she has decided to discuss it after mounting pressure from people online.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Viscuso said:

Firstly, I’d like to say that I’m sorry if this image surfacing has caused any offense. It is a photo from 2008 for a TV show in Namibia.

The tribe I was living with painted my skin as part of an initiation ceremony and an acceptance into their culture.

Never in a million years did I think that this would be offensive, in fact, I felt honoured that they would initiate me.

Despite having a seemingly valid reason for her appearance in the photo, Viscuso acknowledged that she would take this experience on board. Viscuso stated, ‘However, with the lessons that we are all learning in today’s climate, it is important that I recognize that this is potentially hurtful. My deepest and most sincere apologies.’

Many will be pleased that the issue is seemingly explained. Particularly after there were calls to ‘cancel’ Henry Cavill after the photo surfaced. Nonetheless, this isn’t the first experience Cavill has had with people asking him to stand down from his roles because of who he dated.

After it was revealed that Cavill dated Gina Carano, who was slammed for comparing being a Republican to being Jewish in Nazi Germany, there were calls for the actor to be removed from projects.

Despite this, it seems that Cavill is managing to separate his work and personal life.

