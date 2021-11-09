Hilary Duff Anticipates Backlash After Piercing 7-Month-Old Daughter’s Ears

Alamy

Hilary Duff has anticipated a ‘mum-shaming’ backlash after piercing the ears of her seven-month-old daughter.

Taking to Instagram stories, the Lizzie McGuire star shared a picture of baby Mae James Bair, writing, ‘Yes! I pierced her ears today. Can’t wait for the internet to call me a child abuser….again’.

The 34-year-old mother of three finished off her crystal clear message with a hand giving the peace sign, adding, ‘Lesss go’.

Duff has previously come under fire back in June 2019 after piercing the ears of her then eight-month-old daughter Banks Violet Bair.

Some fans even declared they’d be unfollowing her after spotting Banks’ pierced ears in a sweet black and white snap, claiming that Duff had inflicted ‘pain’ on her baby girl.

@hilaryduff/Instagram

Commenting at the time, one person wrote that she was causing Banks ‘a tremendous amount of pain and discomfort’, stating that they couldn’t ‘fathom why you would you think it’s okay to have your daughters ears pierced’.

It’s obvious that – this time around – Duff is very much prepared for any judgements and criticism her followers may fling at her, pre-empting any potential disapproval.

@hilaryduff/Instagram

Speaking with Yahoo! Life back in February, Duff admitted that having strangers comment on her parenting decisions could be ‘really hard’, explaining ‘you just get a tough skin and you don’t realise how much it actually affects you’.

Recalling one such incident where she was slammed for letting her son Luca wear a mask during a car journey back from the zoo, Duff revealed:

It’s hard not to take it personal, so I really have to zoom out. At first I want to be defensive, but when I zoom out, I’m like, ‘It’s one person. That’s not how everybody feels. That doesn’t really matter. That person’s, like, a keyboard gangster who just needs to be heard or seen’.

Duff shares her two young daughters, Mae and Banks, with singer-songwriter husband Matthew Koma, and co-parents her son Luca with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

