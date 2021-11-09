unilad
Advert

Hilary Duff Anticipates Backlash After Piercing 7-Month-Old Daughter’s Ears

by : Julia Banim on : 09 Nov 2021 09:01
Hilary Duff Anticipates Backlash After Piercing 7-Month-Old Daughter's EarsAlamy

Hilary Duff has anticipated a ‘mum-shaming’ backlash after piercing the ears of her seven-month-old daughter.

Taking to Instagram stories, the Lizzie McGuire star shared a picture of baby Mae James Bair, writing, ‘Yes! I pierced her ears today. Can’t wait for the internet to call me a child abuser….again’.

Advert

The 34-year-old mother of three finished off her crystal clear message with a hand giving the peace sign, adding, ‘Lesss go’.

Duff has previously come under fire back in June 2019 after piercing the ears of her then eight-month-old daughter Banks Violet Bair.

Some fans even declared they’d be unfollowing her after spotting Banks’ pierced ears in a sweet black and white snap, claiming that Duff had inflicted ‘pain’ on her baby girl.

Advert
Hilary Duff pierces baby's ears (@hilaryduff/Instagram)@hilaryduff/Instagram

Commenting at the time, one person wrote that she was causing Banks ‘a tremendous amount of pain and discomfort’, stating that they couldn’t ‘fathom why you would you think it’s okay to have your daughters ears pierced’.

It’s obvious that – this time around – Duff is very much prepared for any judgements and criticism her followers may fling at her, pre-empting any potential disapproval.

Hilary Duff pierces baby's ears (@hilaryduff/Instagram)@hilaryduff/Instagram
Advert

Speaking with Yahoo! Life back in February, Duff admitted that having strangers comment on her parenting decisions could be ‘really hard’, explaining ‘you just get a tough skin and you don’t realise how much it actually affects you’.

Recalling one such incident where she was slammed for letting her son Luca wear a mask during a car journey back from the zoo, Duff revealed:

It’s hard not to take it personal, so I really have to zoom out. At first I want to be defensive, but when I zoom out, I’m like, ‘It’s one person. That’s not how everybody feels. That doesn’t really matter. That person’s, like, a keyboard gangster who just needs to be heard or seen’.

Duff shares her two young daughters, Mae and Banks, with singer-songwriter husband Matthew Koma, and co-parents her son Luca with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Alec Baldwin Calls For Police To Monitor Weapons Safety On Film Sets After Rust Shooting
Film and TV

Alec Baldwin Calls For Police To Monitor Weapons Safety On Film Sets After Rust Shooting

It’s Been One Hour Since Interstellar Was Released
Film and TV

It’s Been One Hour Since Interstellar Was Released

‘Hunt Rider’ Filmed Punching And Kicking Horse In ‘Upsetting’ Footage
Animals

‘Hunt Rider’ Filmed Punching And Kicking Horse In ‘Upsetting’ Footage

Petition To ‘Keep James Corden Out Of Wicked’ Movie Hits 25,000 Signatures
Film and TV

Petition To ‘Keep James Corden Out Of Wicked’ Movie Hits 25,000 Signatures

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: Celebrity, Instagram

Credits

@hilaryduff/Instagram and 1 other

  1. @hilaryduff/Instagram

    @hilaryduff

  2. Yahoo! Life

    Hilary Duff talks self-care and tuning out mom-shaming from 'keyboard gangsters'

 