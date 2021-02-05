Hollywood Legend Christopher Plummer Passes Away Aged 91 Universal/PA

Canadian actor Christopher Plummer has passed away aged 91.

His family confirmed he passed peacefully at his home in Connecticut, with his wife, Elaine Taylor by his side.

His manager, Lou Pitt told Deadline:

Chris was an extraordinary man who deeply loved and respected his profession with great old fashion manners, self deprecating humor and the music of words. He was a National Treasure who deeply relished his Canadian roots. Through his art and humanity, he touched all of our hearts and his legendary life will endure for all generations to come. He will forever be with us.

Plummer was best known for his role as Captain Von Trapp in Oscar-award winning musical The Sound of Music. He played the role of a strict but loving father of the von Trapp children who resisted the Nazis.

He also won an Oscar for his role in Beginners, becoming the oldest actor ever to win the award for a supporting act. His many other films included Knives Out, The Man Who Would Be King, Up and Beginners.

The Sound of Music proved to be Plummer’s breakthrough, despite being furious upon learning that his singing voice was going to be dubbed.

‘I’d worked on my singing for so long, but in those days, they’d have someone trained who would sing through dubbing. I said: “The only reason I did this bloody thing was so I could do a musical on stage on film!”‘ he said in a 2018 interview.

The Hollywood legend had a long and successful career, also earning two Tony awards.

More recently, in 2017 he stepped in to replace Kevin Spacey in All the Money in the World, following sexual misconduct allegations against the actor.

Ridley Scott, who directed the film, praised Plummer at the time.

‘[He’s] got this enormous charm whether he’s doing King Lear or The Sound of Music. This guy’s a real colouring book, he can do anything,’ Scott told The Guardian.

Following the success of All the Money in the World, Plummer broke another age-related Oscar record. In 2018, he became the oldest actor to be nominated for an Oscar. It was his third nomination. He won Best Supporting Actor in 2011 for his role in Beginners.

In 1968, he was appointed Companion of the Order of Canada. In 2001 he received a governor general’s award for lifetime artistic achievement.