Howard University Names Its College Of Fine Arts After Chadwick Boseman

PA Images

Chadwick Boseman’s alma mater, Howard University, has named its College of Fine Arts in honour of the late Marvel star.

The Black Panther actor graduated from the Washington DC-based university in 2000 with a degree from the College of Fine Arts, which during his time at the school was integrated into the College of Arts & Sciences.

Advert 10

The decision to merge the departments was reportedly met unfavourably by students, but in 2018 the university announced plans to re-establish the school. Following Boseman’s death last August, on Wednesday it was announced that the newly re-established college would be named after the actor.

Howard University President Wayne A. I. Frederick said Boseman’s love for the school was ‘sincere’ in a statement cited by CNN.

He commented:

Advert 10

Although he did not live to see those plans through to fruition, it is my honor to ensure his legacy lives on through the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts with the support of his wife and the Chadwick Boseman Foundation.

Boseman’s family made their approval evident as they said the actor would be ‘overjoyed’ by the development, noting that he ‘fought to preserve the College of Fine Arts during his matriculation at Howard and remained dedicated to the fight throughout his career’.

In a statement, they added, ‘His time at Howard University helped shape both the man and the artist that he became, committed to truth, integrity, and a determination to transform the world through the power of storytelling.’

Advert 10

As well as getting a new name, Disney Executive Chairman Bob Iger is set to expand the college by fundraising for a new building and endowment.