Hugh Grant And Drew Barrymore Recall ‘Bizarre’ Drunken Make Out Session

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 21 May 2021 17:55
Hugh Grant And Drew Barrymore Recall 'Bizarre' Drunken Make Out SessionPA Images

Hugh Grant and Drew Barrymore have revealed that they once made out while really drunk.

We’ve all drunkenly kissed someone we didn’t really know – but, while most people hope to never see this person ever again out of embarrassment, Grant and Barrymore later went on to make a movie together.

It was early days into the two actors’ friendship when they bumped into one another at a restaurant in New York and ended up kissing.

Drew Barrymore and Hugh Grant YouTubeThe Drew Barrymore Show/YouTube

Recalling the ‘bizarre’ moment on The Drew Barrymore Show, Barrymore admits that it was her who instigated the kiss and ‘grabbed [Hugh] by the collar’.

The Blended actor says:

I don’t think we’ve ever talked about this but this was at the Waverly Inn and, this was years ago, and I’d had a few drinks, and I walked in and I ran into you and, instead of saying hello, I grabbed you by the collar and and I fully started kissing you.

Chuckling in response, Grant goes on to say that he remembered the incident and dubbed it ‘really bizarre’ while admitting that he was super drunk at the time as well.

He added, ‘I was with some very nice, not drunk studio executives from LA and they were very surprised. Someone said, ‘Oh there’s Drew Barrymore’, I get up to say hi and then we make out for ten minutes. Then I sit down again and we began talking about the script’.

The pair then joke that they’ve since grown up since their drunken snog several years ago.

