Hugh Grant Says Paddington 2 Is ‘Kind Of A Masterpiece’

StudioCanal

While Hugh Grant has been in an array of fantastic films over the duration of his career, from Four Weddings to The Gentleman, the iconic actor has dubbed Paddington 2 as a ‘masterpiece’.

As a massive fan of both a Hugh Grant and Paddington fan myself, I can’t help but agree with the 60-year-old actor that he is utterly brilliant in the poplar 2017 film, as well as the film itself being great.

In a recent interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers, yesterday, November 19, the pair discussed the film, which Meyers described as ‘a hit across all generations’ after watching it with his family.

Watch part of the interview here:

Meyers asked Grant if filming Paddington 2 was ‘as much fun as it looked’, to which Grant replied:

I do enjoy [my job] when it works, I have to say. When that film – when I first saw it, I thought, I see it’s a kind of masterpiece, even if you extract me. Y’know, Paul King made a masterpiece.

He added, ‘I believe it’s the only film on Rotten Tomatoes with 100% in the world, so I’m proud to be in it.’

Meyers went on to ask if Grant’s children liked the film. The actor then explained he thought they would so set up a screening for them and joked that this took a whole cinema because he has ‘hundreds of children’.

Late Night with Seth Meyers/YouTube

He went on to say, ‘I got them in there and they pretty much hated it. They kept whispering to me, ‘Why are you in it so much?’ I make them like it now. They have to watch it every night and tell me how good I am, otherwise they don’t get fed.’

Further on in the interview, the Notting Hill actor explained that the CGI of Paddington, voiced by Ben Whishaw, was so good that his 90-year-old father asked him if it was a real bear.

Grant has previously spoken about how much he loves Paddington 2 and even described it as one of his ‘greatest films’.

StudioCanal

As per Vulture, the actor said in an interview last year:

I was presenting I think at the Golden Globes, and they do that thing when you walk out, and they say, ‘From the forthcoming Paddington 2, Hugh Grant.’ And someone showed me Twitter afterwards, and it was – people were full of derision. ‘Christ, has it come to that. Poor old Hugh. Paddington 2. Sequel to a kids film’. It’s particularly annoying in the case of Paddington 2, because I genuinely believe it may be the best film I’ve ever been in.

Struggling for what to watch over the weekend? Paddington 2 is the answer to all your problems. The first Paddington is definitely worth a watch, too.