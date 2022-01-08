Hugh Hefner’s Playboy Mansion Had So Much Cocaine That A Friend’s Poodle Got Addicted

Alamy

Hugh Hefner’s Playboy mansion was reportedly filled with so many drugs that a poodle ended up getting addicted to cocaine.

Hefner, who passed away in 2017 at the age of 91, long denied drug use at his notorious parties. However, in a new docuseries chronicling and delving into the ‘hidden truths’ behind the Playboy empire, it’s been claimed there were ‘drugs everywhere’ at the mansion bashes.

Advert 10

Secrets of Playboy, which kicked off its 10-hour series earlier this week, featured interviews with Sondra Theodore, an ex-girlfriend of Hefner, and Lisa Loving Barrett, a former employee.

Alamy

‘There were drugs everywhere. John Dante was Hef’s best friend. He had a dog Louis – and this tiny poodle got hooked on cocaine,’ Sondra said.

‘The dog could smell it from across the room. A very famous person walked into the house one night and that little dog jumped off the couch like super dog, flew to that person and was licking her up the nose.

Advert 10

‘And she goes ‘[This dog] just loves me’, and we are all going ‘Yeah sure’. [We] knew why that dog was on her. He had to lock that dog up when people were around because he was addicted to cocaine, and people you would not think would be doing it, were doing it.’

Sondra also claimed Hef himself used cocaine. ‘He used more than that – he had a drawer full of drugs,’ she said, adding that she had to pick up substances for him ‘countless times… it made me feel like I was important to him. I was told it was in the name of love.’

Barrett also said ‘cocaine was a big deal’, and claimed Hefner had Quaaludes in his bedroom. ‘We called them leg spreaders. They were a necessary evil to the partying,’ she recounted.

Advert 10