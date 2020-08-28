Hugh Jackman Is Down For A Face/Off Remake With Ryan Reynolds PA Images

Hugh Jackman has revealed he’d be game for a Face/Off remake with his old buddy Ryan Reynolds, but there’s only one catch.

He just doesn’t want to be in the same room as him.

Referencing his faux feud with the fellow actor, Jackson said he feels sorry for Blake Lively, for having to put up with her husband during the pandemic, proving their so-called bitter rivalry is very much still on.

Fans of both Jackman and Reynolds have been gagging for a Face/Off remake for what feels like forever, and when asked whether he’d be up for it, Jackman seemed pretty keen.

But, he did have some pretty specific rules, which involve never having to be in the same room as his buddy.

‘Is it possible to shoot it where we’re never actually together? I’m open to that,’ he admitted during the video interview with SiriusXM.

During the chat, Jackman was also reminded that he and Reynolds both share an October birthday, prompting him to reveal what he planned to get his pretend nemesis as a gift.

‘The first thing that came to mind was a game we used to play as kids, did you ever play that game, we used to call it Ring and Run? Where you go knock on someone’s door and run away,’ he said.

‘So, of course my older brother took it to the next level and when you came to open the door there was a package that was on fire. The package was filled with various amounts of dog poo from the neighbourhood. So, you would stamp it out. That’s the first thing that came to mind.’

Good to see the friendship is going strong, fellas.