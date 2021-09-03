Hugh Jackman Makes Man’s Entire Life In Amazing Video

u/zachisoncrack/Reddit

Hugh Jackman has a reputation as one of Hollywood’s good guys, and now there’s footage to back it up.

In a clip from the actor’s 2019 concert tour ‘The Man. The Music. The Stage’, Jackman can be seen giving an excited fan the surprise of his life, singling him out during the show to give him a special performance.

Advert 10

u/zachisoncrack/Reddit

The fan, who was filming Jackman on his phone, races to the front of the audience to get as close to Jackman as possible, and manages to catch the star’s attention. Jackman promptly steps into character as Wolverine, roaring into the fan’s phone before taking it from him to film his reaction and then giving him a proper bear hug.

It’s a moment most fans could only dream of, and the encounter has warmed viewers’ hearts, with video from the show making its way onto the Reddit.

Advert 10

‘That hug and moments is worth to treasure being a fan. I can see how that man is so happy to be with his idol and that moment for sure last long in his mind and heart’, one person commented, while another wrote, ‘Never meet your heroes, unless it’s Hugh Jackman.’

As it turns out, this isn’t the only documented evidence of Hugh Jackman being an all-round good bloke. In fact, there’s an entire subreddit dedicated to the Aussie icon, with r/HughBeingAwesome keeping track of all the wholesome Hugh encounters the internet has to offer.