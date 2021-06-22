Hugh Jackman Shows Off His Extremely Impressive Dancing Skills

@thehughjackman/Instagram

It’s no secret that Hugh Jackman is a man of many talents, but it was his dancing skills in the spotlight this week when he took to Instagram to show off a tap routine.

Jackman is perhaps best known for his involvement in the X-Men franchise as Wolverine, but over his years as an A-lister he’s had ample opportunity to show that he’s not just an actor, but also a singer, producer and multi-instrumentalist – at least according to his IMDb page.

His appearance in Les Misérables demonstrated his amazing voice while his role as PT Barnum in The Greatest Showman showcased more generally his capability as an all-around star, but now the 52-year-old has turned his focus to tap dancing.

Check it out below:

In the video posted to Instagram today, June 22, Jackman showcased a choreographed routine which saw him clicking and clacking his way around a dance studio. The actor captioned the clip with the hashtag ‘The Music Man’, indicating the performance came as part of his preparation for his upcoming stint on Broadway in the musical of the same name.

Jackman is set to star as Professor Harold Hill in The Music Man, which is a revival of Meredith Willson’s 1958 Tony Award-winning version of the musical, when performances begin at the Winter Garden in New York in December.

PA Images

Alongside the video, Jackson wrote: ‘Inching ever closer to the bright lights of Broadway.’

Jackson already looks pretty polished with his dance routine, but with more than five months to go until the curtains go up there’s no doubt he’ll put on an impressive show.

