Ice Cube Pays Emotional Tribute To John Witherspoon

New Line CInema

Ice Cube paid an emotional tribute to his former co-star John Witherspoon following the actor’s death.

Witherspoon’s family announced the 77-year-old comedian passed away at his home in Sherman Oaks, California yesterday, October 29.

The actor was known for playing father-figure characters in a number of movies and television shows, bringing to life John ‘Pops’ Williams in The Wayans Bros. and Gramps in The Boondocks.

It is with deep sadness we have to tweet this, but our husband & father John Witherspoon has passed away. He was a Legend in the entertainment industry, and a father figure to all who watched him over the years. We love you “POPS” always & forever. – The Witherspoon Family pic.twitter.com/ov9P34kaMn — John Witherspoon (@John_POPS_Spoon) October 30, 2019

One of his most notable roles was in the 1995 comedy Friday and its subsequent sequels, Next Friday and Friday After Next, where he played Ice Cube’s father, Willie Jones.

The film series spanned seven years, and Ice Cube, whose real name is O’Shea Jackson, took to Twitter this morning to express his sadness over the loss of Witherspoon.

Sharing a picture of the pair together, he wrote:

I’m devastated over the passing of John Witherspoon. Life won’t be as funny without him.

I’m devastated over the passing of John Witherspoon. Life won’t be as funny without him. pic.twitter.com/gtmiZiEppP — Ice Cube (@icecube) October 30, 2019

Born in Detroit, Michigan, Witherspoon launched his comedy career and made his television debut in the 1970s, when he appeared on shows including The Richard Pryor Show, What’s Happening!! and the detective series Barnaby Jones.

Ice Cube is one of a number of celebrities who paid tribute to the actor, as The Wayans Bros. star Marlon Wayans also took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message.

PA Images

He wrote:

I’m sad. Broken. Hurt… yet extremely grateful to God that I got to spend 5 years of my life working with one of the funniest sweetest wisest humblest loving men. Anyone that knows me knows how much i love pops. You have a strong wife and great kids. What an amazing family. Thank you God for the many many many laughs that we shared on and off the set. Anytime i want to laugh or to see you I’m gonna put on a episode of wayans bros and laugh until i cry.

Actor Regina King, who worked with Witherspoon on both the Friday films and The Boondocks, wrote:

My dad, my grandpa, my comedic inspiration! I love you Spoons! Rest In Paradise, King.

My dad, my grandpa, my comedic inspiration! I love you Spoons! Rest In Paradise, King pic.twitter.com/U6GsNrrKXF — Regina King (@ReginaKing) October 30, 2019

The 77-year-old’s family released a statement regarding his death, describing Witherspoon as ‘one of the hardest working men in show business’.

The statement continued:

We are all in shock, please give us a minute for a moment in privacy and we will celebrate his life and his work together. John used to say ‘I’m no big deal,’ but he was huge deal to us.

Our thoughts are with his family, friends and fans at this sad time.

