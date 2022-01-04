unilad
Advert

Iconic French TV Star Igor Bogdanoff Dies Aged 72, Days After Twin Brother

by : Poppy Bilderbeck on : 04 Jan 2022 11:04
Igor Bogdanoff And Twin Pass Away Covid - AlamyAlamy

Television presenter and physicist Igor Bogdanoff has died just days after his identical twin brother, at the age of 72. 

On Monday, January 3, Igor passed away six days after his brother Grichka, having been in hospital since the middle of December after he reportedly contracted coronavirus.

Advert

Loved ones of the star, who first began his career in French television alongside Grichka in the 1980s, released a statement later on in the day to confirm his passing.

Igor’s twin brother Grichka died on December 15, after similarly being hospitalised in Paris due to Covid-19, Mirror reports.

The statement after Igor’s passing read: 

Advert

In peace and love, surrounded by his children and his family, Igor Bogdanoff left for light on Monday, January 3, 2022.

Luc Ferry, former French Minister of Education and a close friend of Igor’s, confirmed the presenter’s stay in hospital in December after he contracted the virus.

Prior to their passing, both Igor and Grichka were reportedly unvaccinated, according to a source close to the pair.

Advert

During his career, Igor presented the sci-fi show Temps X alongside his brother, as well as various other series including the 2002 show Rayons X. Most recently, the pair took to the screen on the French version of The Masked Singer.

Igor was previously married to writer and historian Amélie de Bourbon Parme, with whom he shares six children.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677

Most Read StoriesMost Read

New ‘IHU’ Covid Variant With 46 Mutations Discovered In France
News

New ‘IHU’ Covid Variant With 46 Mutations Discovered In France

Boris Johnson To Hold Press Conference Today
News

Boris Johnson To Hold Press Conference Today

Novak Djokovic Given Vaccine Exemption To Play Australian Open
Sport

Novak Djokovic Given Vaccine Exemption To Play Australian Open

Logan Paul Reveals He’s Suffering Withdrawal Symptoms After Giving Up Weed
Celebrity

Logan Paul Reveals He’s Suffering Withdrawal Symptoms After Giving Up Weed

Topics: Celebrity, Coronavirus, COVID-19, France, Now, twins

Credits

The Mirror

  1. The Mirror

    Igor Bogdanoff dead: French TV star dies 'from Covid' aged 72 just days after twin

 