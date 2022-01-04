Iconic French TV Star Igor Bogdanoff Dies Aged 72, Days After Twin Brother

Alamy

Television presenter and physicist Igor Bogdanoff has died just days after his identical twin brother, at the age of 72.

On Monday, January 3, Igor passed away six days after his brother Grichka, having been in hospital since the middle of December after he reportedly contracted coronavirus.

Advert 10

Loved ones of the star, who first began his career in French television alongside Grichka in the 1980s, released a statement later on in the day to confirm his passing.

Igor’s twin brother Grichka died on December 15, after similarly being hospitalised in Paris due to Covid-19, Mirror reports.

The statement after Igor’s passing read:

Advert 10

In peace and love, surrounded by his children and his family, Igor Bogdanoff left for light on Monday, January 3, 2022.

Luc Ferry, former French Minister of Education and a close friend of Igor’s, confirmed the presenter’s stay in hospital in December after he contracted the virus.

Prior to their passing, both Igor and Grichka were reportedly unvaccinated, according to a source close to the pair.

Advert 10

During his career, Igor presented the sci-fi show Temps X alongside his brother, as well as various other series including the 2002 show Rayons X. Most recently, the pair took to the screen on the French version of The Masked Singer.

Igor was previously married to writer and historian Amélie de Bourbon Parme, with whom he shares six children.