Idris Elba Deletes Juneteenth Post Over ‘Tone Deaf’ T-Shirt

Idris Elba has deleted a Juneteenth post after it sparked outrage among his fans, with many telling him the message was inappropriate.

Elba was just one of many celebrities to mark Juneteenth, a holiday celebrated on June 19 to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved people in the US.

June 19 is therefore a day to celebrate black culture – with the date taking on renewed significance in recent years, particularly in the wake of George Floyd‘s death and the worldwide protests sparked since – so when Elba shared a photo of himself wearing a t-shirt about black culture, people were quick to point out his mistake.

In his post, the Luther actor was sporting a t-shirt that read: ‘Take my art, culture, fashion, life, music, science’. The word ‘life’ was struck out, implying Black Lives Matter, and he captioned the post: ‘Juneteenth. Never say die.’

Immediately after he posted the picture on social media, fans and celebrities alike were quick to correct Elba – letting him know that the messaging on the t-shirt, and therefore his post, was ‘tone-deaf’.

Several people called him out for pushing the idea that it’s okay for the black community to be deprived of their rights and to have their identities stolen by mainstream culture, as long as their lives aren’t in danger.

You can check out the t-shirt and some of the responses below:

Disagreeing with him, one Twitter user replied to his picture: ‘How about let us keep our sh*t… especially our lives?! Tf.’ Another argued: ‘The shirt should say “Don’t take anything that belongs to black people. Period.” Take it and burn it.’

One person wrote:

Our music and art and culture is our way of saying to the world that we exist and they can’t take that from us. where they take away our culture, they will eventually take our lives.

Meanwhile, another user tweeted: ‘Actually, here’s an idea, how about they take… none of it? what kind of backward permission is this? Dumbass shirt.’

Some of Elba’s fans did defend him, saying his intentions were clearly right, with some making the point that life does matter more than anything else.

One wrote: ‘It sucks that we’re always quick to attack our own without communicating to understand first,’ while another said: ‘Most things are tangible and/or replaceable. However, LIFE, it is values cannot be calculated. There is no “return receipt”. So #Idris, I hear you!’

Elba did eventually delete the tweet and replaced it with an image of a black t-shirt that had just one word across it: ‘Deleted.’ He shared it alongside a single black heart emoji.

Since posting the picture one hour ago, many have praised the actor for realising and correcting his mistake, with his followers thanking him for listening.