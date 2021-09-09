unilad
Advert

It’s Hugh Grant’s Birthday Today And People Still Cannot Get Over His Middle Name

by : Poppy Bilderbeck on : 09 Sep 2021 14:33
It's Hugh Grant's Birthday Today And People Still Cannot Get Over His Middle NameUniversal Pictures/PA Images

We all have that one friend who refuses to tell anyone their middle name, either because it’s a rogue choice, embarrassingly old-fashioned or just simply quite strange. 

However, Hugh Grant did not keep his middle name hidden and today, September 9, 2021, on the actor’s birthday, fans still cannot get enough of it.

Advert

If you were going to guess Grant’s middle name, you would probably go for something terribly British, probably quite old-fashioned and something that matched the style of his infamous flopping hair.

However, in reality, his middle name is far from it and much cooler than to be expected.

Hugh Grant during the filming for the Graham Norton Show at BBC Studioworks 6 Television Centre, Wood Lane, London, to be aired on BBC One on Friday evening - Isabel Infantes/PA Archive/PA ImagesPA

Grant, who turns 61 years old today, is formally known as Hugh John Mungo Grant, and fans are still discussing the revelation of his second middle name being ‘Mungo’.

Advert

Upon finding out this novel fact, fans took to Twitter to express their delight at their revelation. One said: ‘Hugh Mungo… Hugh Mungus… Hummungus.’

Another wrote:

When things look bleak, and all Hope seems lost, I like to reflect on how Hugh Grant’s middle name is ‘Mungo’. This guy’s f*cking name is ‘Hugh Mungo Grant’.

A third commented: ‘Feel like we’re never talking enough about the fact that hugh grant’s actual middlename is ‘mungo’ and so his name is hugh mungo grant.’

Advert

Further research into Grant’s middle name shows the word ‘mungo’ can also be a noun meaning ‘a low-grade wool from felted rags or waste’, according to Dictionary.com.

So, while the actor will be remembered on his 61st birthday for his sarcastic and often playboy roles, wooing the likes of Bridget Jones with his devilish floppy hair, before being caught with another woman naked in the bathroom, fans are taking the occasion to relish over the news of his surprising and unique middle name.

We wish Hugh John Mungo Grant, a hughmungo-usly happy birthday!

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Toddler Survives Three Days Lost In Australian Bush
News

Toddler Survives Three Days Lost In Australian Bush

Tattoo Artists Are Sharing The Weirdest Things They’ve Ever Tattooed And People Can’t Handle It
Life

Tattoo Artists Are Sharing The Weirdest Things They’ve Ever Tattooed And People Can’t Handle It

Man Wakes Up After Night Out In The Middle Of A Church Service
Life

Man Wakes Up After Night Out In The Middle Of A Church Service

Journalist Caught Complaining About Job Not Realising He Was Live On Air
Film and TV

Journalist Caught Complaining About Job Not Realising He Was Live On Air

Topics: Celebrity, birthday, Hugh Grant, Now

 