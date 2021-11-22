JK Rowling Posts Twitter Response After Activists Leaked Her Personal Information And Address

Alamy

JK Rowling has taken to Twitter after her personal information and address were leaked.

The news comes after it was revealed that Rowling will not be joining the cast of Harry Potter for a reunion special.

HBO Max announced that the special celebrating the iconic series will be released on January 1, 2022.

PA Images

The show is said to invite fans ‘on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time’. Most members of the film series will be in attendance including Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) and Emma Watson (Hermione Granger).

However, Rowling will be noticeably absent, with The National confirming that she will only appear in archival footage.

The news comes after members of the cast spoke out after Rowling was called out for making transphobic comments in response to an article that used the words ‘people who menstruate’.

Watson took to Twitter to share her support for the transgender community, saying, ‘Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are.’

Watson continued sharing her support, saying in the Twitter thread: ‘I want my trans followers to know that I and so many other people around the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are’.

However, some Harry Potter alumni have spoken out in support of Rowling. Recently, actress Afshan Azad said she ‘owes everything’ to the author.

Azad, first appeared in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire as Padma Patil, the twin sister of Parvati Patil.

Other cast members have continued to distance themselves from Rowling following the comments, including Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint.

However, the author took to Twitter today to say her personal information had been leaked online by activists.

‘Last Friday, my family’s address was posted on Twitter by three activist actors who took pictures of themselves in front of our house, carefully positioning themselves to ensure that our address was visible.’

She went on to thank those who reported the image:

I want to say a massive thank you to everybody who reported the image to @TwitterSupport. Your kindness and decency made all the difference to my family and me. I’d also like to thank @PoliceScotland for their support and assistance in this matter.

Rowling claimed she and other women have been ‘put in a state of fear and distress’ because they ‘refuse to uncritically accept the socio-political concept of gender’.

‘Perhaps – and I’m just throwing this out there – the best way to prove your movement isn’t a threat to women, is to stop stalking, harassing and threatening us,’ she concluded.