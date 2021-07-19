J.K Rowling Says Hundreds Of Activists ‘Threatened To Beat, Rape, Assassinate And Bomb’ Her

PA Images

J.K. Rowling has detailed some of the online abuse she has received from people in light of her comments on the trans community.

The Harry Potter author has been the subject of controversy over the last year following a tweet she shared in June 2020 in which she appeared to mock the trans community.

Sharing an article that used the phrase ‘people who menstruate’, Rowling wrote, ‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?’

The author immediately received a lot of criticism for her comments, with Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson voicing their support for LGBTQ+ people and their opposition of Rowling’s anti-trans views.

Addressing her tweet, Radcliffe said, ‘Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I.’

Meanwhile, Watson wrote on Twitter:

Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are. I want my trans followers to know that I and so many other people around the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are.

Rowling later returned a human rights award from the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights organisation after it denounced her ‘deeply troubling transphobic tweets and statements’.

Just over a year on from her controversial comments, Rowling is still getting messages of abuse – including death threats.

This morning, July 19, the author shared a screenshot of one tweet she received over the weekend that read, ‘I wish you a very nice pipebomb in your mailbox.’

Alongside the picture, Rowling wrote, ‘To be fair, when you can’t get a woman sacked, arrested or dropped by her publisher, and cancelling her only made her book sales go up, there’s really only one place to go.’

In a separate tweet responding to someone’s question of if some of the abuse she receives is a result of her comments on trans women using female toilets, Rowling said, ‘Yes, but now hundreds of trans activists have threatened to beat, rape, assassinate and bomb me I’ve realised that this movement poses no risk to women whatsoever.’

Some have since sympathised with Rowling; one person commented, ‘I’m absolutely disgusted. I’m so sorry. You shouldn’t be the target of their hatred and rage. No woman should. I’m just appalled. I can’t imagine the personal impact on you.’

Another person said, ‘I’m sorry you are still getting these threats. Ending anonymity on social media is part of the way forward to reduce this problem.’