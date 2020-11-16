Jack Black Just Mastered The WAP Challenge On TikTok Jack Black/TikTok

TikTok has done a great job of keeping its users entertained throughout the pandemic, but I’m not sure anyone’s had as much fun with the app as Jack Black.

Months of lockdown has prompted us all to do some things that are pretty out of the ordinary, whether it be stockpiling toilet roll or becoming the perfect virtual party host, but unusual TikTok challenges have become one of the more common pastimes.

The trends have people attempting stunts, dances and routines that are probably best left to professionals, one great example of which is the WAP dance challenge.

Check out Black’s version of the dance below:

The WAP challenge was sparked by the release of Cardi B’s music video for the song, which sees her and Megan Thee Stallion twerking and grinding their way through a luxurious mansion.

Choreographer Brian Esperon posted the dance routine following the release of the video and, ever since, social media users have shared videos of themselves attempting to pull off the moves.

Though he is admittedly a bit late to the party, Black’s version of the WAP challenge is definitely one of the most jaw-dropping out there. The 51-year-old went all in by performing in a red Speedo, which left little to the imagination as he gyrated in what appears to be his back garden.

Black, who also had a hose spraying water on him throughout his routine, captioned the video ‘challenge accepted’.

His video has racked up more than 22 million views in less than 24 hours and fans made clear they were impressed by his performance, with Robert Downey Jr. reportedly responding ‘Get it!!!’

Forget Kylie Jenner, I think Black just proved that he should be the guest star in Cardi B’s next music video.