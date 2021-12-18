Jack Whitehall Fears ‘Cancel Culture’ Could End His Career Over Old Joke
Jack Whitehall has opened up about his cancel culture concerns, fearing that an old joke could end his career.
Whitehall spoke about his fears surrounding cancel culture in a recent interview, saying he’s ‘definitely said jokes in the past that would be worthy of cancellation’.
In 2019, the actor and comedian sparked complains to Ofcom after he made a joke about Little Mix at the Brit Awards.
Following the girl group’s performance, Whitehall said: ‘Dads up and down the country [are] awkwardly fumbling for a scatter cushion right now.’
This was met with complaints to the TV regulator.
Whitehall has since spoken about making controversial jokes ‘worthy of cancellation’.
In an interview with The Sun, the comedian said he thinks it’s all about how to ‘weather the storm’ following backlash around past jokes.
He said:
I’ve had it, sort of, occur a few times and I think, maybe, people are a little better now. We’ve had a few of these ridiculous cancellations of people because of historic jokes that – especially with a comedian because it was told in jest and the context of it was only ever intended as a joke – that you do tend to get away with it a little bit more. More so than you might with a tweet or a comment in an interview.
The actors fears are reminiscent of those voiced by Jimmy Carr who said ‘the joke that cancels me is out there already. It is on YouTube somewhere and it is perfectly acceptable until one day it isn’t’.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Celebrity, Cancel Culture, Comedian, UK