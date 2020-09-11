Jackass And American Horror Story Star Stevie Lee Dies

GoFundMe/Paramount Pictures

Jackass star and wrestler Stevie Lee has died, Impact Wrestling as confirmed.

Advert

Lee, who appeared in American Horror Story, Baby Fever the Movie and Oz the Great and Powerful, died suddenly at his home on September 9.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Impact Wrestling, which was formerly known as TNA, wrote: ‘It is with great sadness that we learn of the passing of Stevie Lee, better known as Puppet The Psycho Dwarf in the early days of TNA. We send our deepest condolences to his friends and family.’

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help cover the funeral costs following Lee’s unexpected death.

Advert

‘Steve “Puppet The Psycho Dwarf” Lee Richardson unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at his home in the morning. He was beloved by many and has many friends that were family, fans that adored him, but only his brother Jim left to take care of final arrangements,’ the post explained.

‘Puppet has put smiles across the world with his hardcore attitude and lifestyle. He is a legend in the art of Midget Wrestling. He needs our help to give him one last curtain call. Please donate what you can, share his memories with everyone, and share this fundraiser to give the Psycho Dwarf the best resting place possible. All proceeds will be given to Jim Richardson to handle the services/burial costs. Thank you all so much and Puppet, we love you brother!’

Rest in peace Stevie Lee.