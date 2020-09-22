Jackie Stallone, Sylvester Stallone’s Mother, Dies Aged 98
Jackie Stallone, famed astrologist and mother of Sylvester Stallone, has died aged 98.
The Celebrity Big Brother star passed away on Monday morning, September 21. The cause of death is unknown at the time of writing.
Frank Stallone, Sylvester’s younger brother, took to social media to make the announcement yesterday evening.
Jackie was born on November 29, 1921, in Washington DC, having lived through the ‘prohibition, the depression and World War II’.
Frank, 70, wrote: ‘This morning my brothers and I lost our mother Jackie Stallone . She was the mother to four children, Tommy, Sylvester, Frankie and my late sister Toni Ann. She was a remarkable woman working out everyday full of spunk and fearless.’
He added:
She died in her sleep as she had wished. It was hard not to like her, she was very eccentric and flamboyant person… I would talk to her for hours about the 20’s 30’s and 40’s. It was a history lesson. Her mind was as sharp as a razor till the day she died. She never wore a mask a true revolutionary gal.
I guess I’m drowning my emotions in tears and to much vino. But when you’ve known someone for 70 yrs, it’s tough and sad.
Frank continued: ‘She had seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren. My brother Sylvester took care of her like a Queen for all of her life. I will never be able to call my mom again or have her yell at me why I never got married. But we all loved her and her sprit to survive and prevail. I’ll miss you always mommy.’
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.
Topics: Celebrity, 'Biggest Funnel Web' Spider, 'Care' Reaction, 'Cosmic Killer' Black Hole, 'Hotels with Heart' Pilot, 'Legal' Drink, 'Missing Link', 'No-Knock' Raids, 'Physical Activity' Spike, 'Skull-Breaker' Challenge, 'Wild' Conspiracy Theory