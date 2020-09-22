Jackie Stallone, Sylvester Stallone’s Mother, Dies Aged 98

She died in her sleep as she had wished. It was hard not to like her, she was very eccentric and flamboyant person… I would talk to her for hours about the 20’s 30’s and 40’s. It was a history lesson. Her mind was as sharp as a razor till the day she died. She never wore a mask a true revolutionary gal.

I guess I’m drowning my emotions in tears and to much vino. But when you’ve known someone for 70 yrs, it’s tough and sad.