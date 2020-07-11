Jada Pinkett Tells Will Smith She Did Have A Relationship With August Alsina

Jada Pinkett Confirms She Had Relationship With August Alsina To Will Smith Red Table Talk/Facebook

Jada Pinkett Smith has opened up about a relationship she had with singer August Alsina while she and Will Smith were separated.

Pinkett Smith’s decision to address the situation came after Alsina appeared on the morning radio show The Breakfast Club earlier this month, where he alleged he had received Smith’s ‘blessing’ to have an affair with his wife.

While Pinkett Smith denied reports Smith had given Alsina his ‘blessing’, she said she would address the allegations during an episode of her show Red Table Talk, and she decided to do so with her husband present.

Watch their conversation here:

In an episode released yesterday, July 10, the pair opened up a discussion about Alsina and his claims, with Pinkett Smith explaining she had started a friendship with the singer about four and a half years ago.

The host explained she and Alsina became ‘really, really good friends’, and that it all started with him ‘just needing some help’. She said she wanted to help his health and his mental state, with Smith adding Alsina was ‘really sick’ when he first came into their life.

At the same time, the couple admitted they were going through a ‘difficult time’, with Smith saying: ‘I was done with your ass.’ They said their struggles meant that they actually ‘broke up’ for a while.

Smith explained the decision, saying:

We decided that we were going to separate for a period of time, and you go figure out how to make yourself happy, and I’ll figure out how to make myself happy.

Will Smith on Red Table Talk Red Table Talk/Facebook

Pinkett Smith added the separation was ‘indefinite’ at the time, saying the pair appeared to be ‘over’, and it was during the break up that her relationship with Alsina became a ‘different kind of entanglement’.

She confirmed she entered into ‘a relationship’ with the singer, adding that during her separation from Smith she was ‘in a lot of pain, and […] very broken’.

Recalling how she felt during the events, Pinkett Smith commented:

In the process of that relationship, I definitely realised that you can’t find happiness outside of yourself. Luckily enough, [Will] and I were also going through a process of healing in a much different manner. I would definitely say that we did everything that we could to get away from each other, only to realise that wasn’t possible.

Though Pinkett Smith confirmed she’d had a relationship with Alsina, both she and Smith denied the claims he’d made regarding Smith’s contribution to the relationship. Alsina claimed he’d ‘sat down with Smith and had a conversation’, during which he gave him ‘his blessing’.

Pinkett Smith said that never happened, but she could understand why Alsina would see it that way considering the couple’s separation at the time.

During their conversation on Red Table Talk, Smith asked Pinkett Smith what she had been looking for in her relationship with Alsina. She explained she’d ‘just wanted to feel good’, and said it was ‘a joy’ to help heal somebody; a feeling she felt stemmed from her ‘co-dependency’.

Jada Pinkett Smith talks about her relationship with August Alsina Red Table Talk/Facebook

Pinkett Smith explained she was able to do ‘some really deep healing’ during the separation, and ultimately she and Smith got back together.

Alsina is said to have dropped all communication with Pinkett Smith following her reconciliation with Smith, and the singer has admitted that walking away from the relationship was the ‘hardest thing [he] ever had to experience in this lifetime’.

Pinkett Smith reiterated that she and Alsina haven’t talked ‘in so long’, and she admitted it was ‘weird’ to have the situation resurface considering it happened ‘years ago’.

The host said that she and Smith ‘never thought [they] would make it back’ to their marriage, but towards the end of their discussion they joked: ‘We ride together, we die together, bad marriage for life.’