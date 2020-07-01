Jada Pinkett Smith Denies She Had An Affair With August Alsina PA Images

Jada Pinkett Smith’s rep has denied claims she had a year-long affair with singer August Alsina after he got the blessing of her husband, Will Smith.

It comes after the 27-year-old singer told The Breakfast Club’s Angele Yee that he sat down with Will and got the actor’s blessing before entering into a relationship with his wife.

‘I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation due to the transformation from their marriage to life partnership. He gave me his blessing,’ he said during the interview.

August, who was introduced to Jada by her son Jaden in 2015, claims he had fallen ‘truly and really, really deeply’ in love with Jada, to the point that he could ‘die right now’ and know that he ‘truly gave [him]self to somebody.’

He added:

And I really loved a person, I experienced that and I know what that feels like — and some people never get that in this lifetime. I know that I am completely blessed and this conversation is difficult because it is so much, that it would be hard for people to understand but — once it starts to affect me and my livelihood — I have to speak up about my truth.

However, a rep for 48-year-old Jada told Page Six the claims are ‘absolutely not true’.

August claims he and Jada grew so close he even vacationed with the family in Hawaii in 2016 and in 2017 the pair attended the BET Awards together.

When asked whether he felt disappointed that Jada had never addressed their alleged relationship, he said: ‘I really can’t even get into the thought of that because I am only responsible for myself, right. And I am only responsible for, you know. What I do. When I am repressing and suppressing things and it starts to affect me. I have to address it. I just always stay solid because I never want to be the person to start confusion.’

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith PA Images

Later in the interview, August said he doesn’t like drama because it makes him ‘nauseous,’ adding that although it’s no one’s business who he’s sleeping with, he says he has lost money, friendships and relationships over the situation.

‘I love those people literally like my family. I don’t have a bad thing to say about them. They are beautiful people,’ he added.

