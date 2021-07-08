Jada Pinkett Smith Opens Up About Drug Abuse

So, ecstasy, alcohol, weed. Let me tell you, I was having myself a little ball.

I wasn’t doing things that I thought were addictive. But I would do those three together, that was my cocktail. Your threshold becomes so high, that what it takes for you to get to the place you need to get to, it’ll take me two bottles to get to… OK, if I do ecstasy, weed and alcohol at the same time I’m gonna get there faster and I can keep the high going.