Jada Pinkett Smith Opens Up About Her Sex Life With Will Smith

Calls have been growing online for the red table to be taken away from Jada Pinkett Smith as she has opened up again about her sex life with Will Smith.

On Wednesday, October 28, the 50-year-old hosted another episode of Red Table Talk, joined by Gwyneth Paltrow, 49, and also her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, aged 68.

The trio discussed the difficulties of maintaining a healthy sex life and how it is crucial to communicate with partners about one’s sexual desires.

However, Pinkett Smith noted how ‘hard’ is has been for her and her husband Will Smith on their ‘journey’, sparking backlash from users online.

Pinkett Smith and Paltrow said a ‘huge pitfall’ in relationships is sometimes the expectation that the other person can ‘read your mind’, E! reports.

Jada said:

You tell me what you need. Tell me what you want, and on top of it, I know that I have to be accountable to do the same… I really try. It’s uncomfortable, but it’s deeply healthy, and I think around sex, because it’s something that we don’t talk about and there’s so much fantasy around it.

She said the ‘accountability part really hit for [her]… especially when it comes to sex’, which elicited many responses from viewers.

Many took to Twitter in response to the latest Red Table Talk, with one user voicing the opinion that, ‘This would be fine if Jada wasn’t a repeat offender.’

Another said ‘Again’, and referenced an older tweet that stated: ‘They need to take that red table away from Jada Pinkett Shakur Alsina.’

A third commented: ‘Why doesn’t she divorce him? Also who keeps asking bout their marriage?’

Last year, the couple’s marriage was marred with speculation after rapper August Alsina claimed he had been given Will’s ‘blessing’ to have a relationship with Jada.

Jada initially denied the allegations in July 2020, however, in an episode of Red Table Talk she later addressed the rumours, confirming her ‘entanglement’ with Alsina.

While Will spoke out and confirmed that both of the pair had engaged in other sexual relationships outside marriage, internet users are clearly still not a fan of Jada’s show.