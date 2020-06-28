Jaden And Jada Pinkett Smith Call Out Shane Dawson For Sexualising Willow Smith
Jaden and Jada Pinkett Smith have slammed Shane Dawson after a video of him appearing to sexualise Willow Smith when she was just 11 years old started to do the rounds online.
The disturbing video shows the YouTuber looking at a poster of Willow and apparently pretending to masturbate, saying ‘Oh Willow, oh whip your hair back and forth’ in reference to her 2010 song Whip My Hair.
It’s unclear exactly when the video was first released, but Willow is said to have been 11 years old in the poster, in which she is advertising Radio Disney. The song Whip My Hair was released in 2010.
Dawson pretends not to have noticed he’s being filmed, turning towards the camera towards the end of the clip and grinning as he says ‘oh!’
The video has recently resurfaced on Twitter, where people have criticised 31-year-old Dawson for his controversial actions.
Willow’s mum Jada, and her brother Jaden, both joined in with the protests, with Jada implying she was sick and tired of seeing young girls being sexualised.
She wrote, simply:
To Shane Dawson … I’m done with the excuses.
Jaden was more direct with his outrage, as he commented:
SHANE DAWSON I AM DISGUSTED BY YOU. YOU SEXUALIZING AN 11 YEAR OLD GIRL WHO HAPPENS TO BE MY SISTER!!!!!! IS THE FURTHEST THING FROM FUNNY AND NOT OKAY IN THE SLIGHTEST BIT.
The criticisms come just days after Dawson faced intense backlash for using blackface and racial slurs throughout his time on YouTube.
After taking a stand against Dawson’s actions involving his sister, Jaden went on to address the YouTuber’s racist behaviours, writing:
This Man Was Also Doing Black Face On The Regular. As The Youth We Need To Support Creators Who Support Us And Our Morals. This Is Not Okay.
On Friday, June 26, Dawson apologised for his use of blackface in a video entitled ‘Taking Accountability’.
He commented:
Blackface was something that I did a lot. Like, I did it a lot on my channel. There’s no excuse for it, there’s literally no excuse.
I made a video six years ago talking about it and I gave excuses, I knew it was wrong, I knew I never wanted to do it again, but I didn’t do the work. I didn’t actually look into the history of it and why it’s so wrong, and why people were so upset.
Because my “excuse” [was] I was just being funny, I love Black people, I’m not a racist. I was trying to be funny. All of that is stupid and wrong. And I put that onto the internet as an adult, and that is insane. I’m so sorry. I’m so sorry to anybody that saw that.
Though he didn’t mention the video of Willow Smith, Dawson suggested he has previously dealt with pain by making inappropriate jokes. Talking about comments he made referencing paedophilia in a 2014 podcast, he said: ‘I swear on my life I am not somebody who would ever talk about a child that in any way was inappropriate. That is disgusting, that is gross, it is not something I would ever do. It is something I did for shock value or because I thought it was funny. It’s all gross and I promise that that is not real; that is not me.’
Neither Dawson nor Willow, who is now 19 years old, appear to have publicly commented on the video involving Willow at the time of writing, June 28.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Celebrity, blackface, Jada Pinkett Smith, jaden smith, Racism, Sexualisation, Shane Dawson, Willow Smith
CreditsJada Pinkett Smith/Twitter and 2 others
Jada Pinkett Smith/Twitter
Jaden Smith
Shane Dawson/YouTube