Jaden And Jada Pinkett Smith Call Out Shane Dawson For Sexualising Willow Smith

Blackface was something that I did a lot. Like, I did it a lot on my channel. There’s no excuse for it, there’s literally no excuse.

I made a video six years ago talking about it and I gave excuses, I knew it was wrong, I knew I never wanted to do it again, but I didn’t do the work. I didn’t actually look into the history of it and why it’s so wrong, and why people were so upset.

Because my “excuse” [was] I was just being funny, I love Black people, I’m not a racist. I was trying to be funny. All of that is stupid and wrong. And I put that onto the internet as an adult, and that is insane. I’m so sorry. I’m so sorry to anybody that saw that.