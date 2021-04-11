Jake Paul Accused Of Sexually Assaulting TikToker Justine Paradise
YouTuber Jake Paul has been accused of sexually assaulting TikToker Justine Paradise.
In a video posted last month, Paradise indicated she had been assaulted, saying, ‘Signing an NDA (non-disclosure agreement) at a famous YouTuber’s house… He assaults me.’
The content creator, who has 523,000 followers on TikTok, has since released a 20-minute YouTube video, where she claims she was sexually assaulted by the 24-year-old.
You can watch the video here:
In the video, which is titled Trigger Warning: Jake Paul Sexually Assaulted Me, Paradise says she was hanging out with a friend at the studio in the Team 10 house, where Paul lives, in 2019.
She says during that time Paul kissed her, which she was ‘fine with,’ however things allegedly began to escalate when he took her into his room.
‘We were dancing in his room, like ballroom dancing, and then we were like, kissing and stuff, and then he took it to his bed,’ she said.
‘Sex is very special and very important to me. Normally, everybody respects me when I don’t want to do sexual things, so I thought that it was fine if I went in his room. I thought it would be fine to kiss him, because I thought he would stop if I didn’t want to do anything else.’
She added:
Every time he would try to put my hand places or try to put his hands places that I didn’t want, I would just move it away and be like, ‘no’, and just (go) back to kissing.
Then at one point, he said, ‘if nothing is going to happen, then what’s the point?’
The TikToker went on to allege that Paul got up from the bed, ‘undid his pants and grabbed my face’ to perform oral sex.
She continued:
I couldn’t even tell him not to, he didn’t ask for consent or anything. He knew I didn’t want to do anything with him because he said, ‘if nothing’s going to happen then what’s the point.’
Jake Paul has not yet publicly responded to the allegations.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.
Topics: Celebrity, Jake Paul, Sexual Assault, TikTok, YouTube