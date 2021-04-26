Jake Paul Accuses ‘Douche’ UFC President Dana White Of ‘Underpaying’ Fighters

jakepaul/Instagram/PA Images

Jake Paul has branded UFC President Dana White a ‘douche’ and called on him to pay UFC fighters ‘their fair share’.

The 24-year-old’s comments come after he proved victorious against Ben Askren, who he knocked out in the first round despite many people betting against him.

Advert 10

One person who was confident the YouTuber-turned-boxer would lose against Askren was Dana White, who allegedly claimed he would bet $1 million on Paul losing.

Paul has since shared a picture of himself on Instagram in which he can be seen wearing a t-shirt that reads, ‘Where is my money Dana? $1,000,000.’

Advert 10

He also shared an explosive statement on Twitter yesterday, April 25, calling out the UFC president for underpaying his fighters.

It read, ‘Dana you claimed you would be $1M on me losing. Set up Askren to train with Freddie Roach… gave him full access to UFCPI… and he still got his ass handed to him. Seems like you are the real douche… not Ariel.’

He continued:

In my 3rd fight I made more in total pay than any fight in UFC history. Maybe it’s time to pay your fights their fair share? No wonder they all want to get into boxing. […] Why are UFC fights so underpaid vs Boxers? Why did I make more in my 3rd fight than all but two (Khabib & Conor) UFC have in history? I think I know why…

Advert 10

Paul also called on White to arrange a fight between Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou, something that ‘fans want to see’, and to give the two fighters ‘their fair share’ of $10 million each, plus pay-per-view.

Regarding the Jones vs Ngannou fight, there were reports that Jones had asked for a whopping $30 million for the fight to take place, but he has since denied these claims. As per MMA Fighting, it was White who alleged the fighter had asked for this amount of money.

Jones has since clapped back at these claims and called out White on Twitter. He wrote on Saturday, April 24, ‘I never discussed wanting 30 million with you or Hunter @danawhite just wondering where you heard that number? Is someone speaking with you on my behalf or…’.

Advert 10

It isn’t thought that White has responded to the tweet yet along with Paul’s damning statement issued yesterday.

Meanwhile, I’m sure Paul will continue to ruffle people’s feathers in both the UFC and boxing industry.