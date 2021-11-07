Jake Paul Brands Zayn Malik A D*ckhead

Alamy

Jake Paul has weighed in on the recent controversy involving Zayn Malik and Yolanda Hadid, branding the singer a ‘d*ckhead’ who ‘got what he deserves’.

Never one to shy away from unnecessary beef, Paul was reportedly asked by paparazzi for his thoughts on the One Direction star, who was recently revealed to have pleaded no contest to harassment charges after he was alleged to have pushed Hadid, who is grandmother to his daughter Khai, during an altercation.

In response, Paul told waiting photographers succinctly and without a hint of self-awareness, ‘He’s a f***ing lunatic. The guy’s a complete a**hole.’

While the comments might seem to have come out of the blue, there’s actually history between the pair, who reportedly were involved in a scrap in Las Vegas in February last year. According to TMZ, the pair were staying in the same hotel when Paul approached Zayn, who is claimed to have responded by telling him ‘who the f*** do you think you are?’

After posting about the incident on Twitter, Paul subsequently deleted his tweets and apologised after being called out by Zayn’s then-girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

Paul himself is no stranger to controversy, having twice been accused of sexual assault and last year having had his house raided by the FBI in connection with looting at an Arizona mall, though no charges were filed in either case.