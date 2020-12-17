Jake Paul Calls Dillon Danis’s Girlfriend On FaceTime, She Says He’s A ‘F*cking Loser’

Jake Paul Calls Dillon Danis' Girlfriend On Facetime, She Says He's A 'F*cking Loser' jakepaul/Instagram/savmontano/Instagram

Dillon Danis’s girlfriend Savannah Montano described Jake Paul as a ‘f*cking loser’ after he surprised her with a FaceTime call.

Paul’s attempts to get Conor McGregor’s attention appear to be getting more and more far-fetched, with this particular stunt involving neither McGregor, nor his teammate Danis, but McGregor’s teammate’s girlfriend.

The YouTuber shared a video to his Instagram story showing Montano picking up the call, and though he muted the sound she could quite clearly be seen saying: ‘ew, what the f*ck’.

Check out his video, and Montano’s side of the story, below:

Paul kicked off the week with an expletive-filled video urging McGregor to fight him, and when that didn’t work he did a drive-by attack on Danis’ house.

Paul further taunted Danis by unfollowing everyone except Montano and Conor McGregor’s partner, Dee Devlin, on Instagram. Danis hit back by posing with Paul’s ex-wife Tana Mongeau, so it seems the FaceTime to Montano was Paul’s effort to retaliate.

The YouTuber appeared to try and hide Montano’s shock by muting the video and implying they’d had a lovely chat about meeting up, writing: ‘can’t wait to see you soon @savmontano.’

Paul also screenshotted the call and tagged Danis, writing: ‘come get your girl back’.

Jake Paul calls Savannah Montano Jake Paul/Instagram

Following the call, Montano took to her Instagram Story to share her thoughts on the situation. She didn’t hold back as she re-posted Paul’s video of the call and wrote: ‘anyone else see me physically gag’.

The model made clear that she hadn’t welcomed the call as she told her followers she didn’t have Paul’s number, meaning she didn’t know who she’d see when she answered. She claimed the call made her ‘literally f*cking nauseous’ and described Paul as a ‘f*cking loser’.

Montano made clear that she didn’t want to be associated with the YouTuber, adding it was ‘f*cked up’ she was being used as a ‘pawn’ in Paul’s ‘bullsh*t’.

Paul doesn’t appear to have responded after Montano revealed their call wasn’t quite as cosy as he made out.

