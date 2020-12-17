unilad
Advert

Jake Paul Calls Dillon Danis’s Girlfriend On FaceTime, She Says He’s A ‘F*cking Loser’

by : Emily Brown on : 17 Dec 2020 08:38
Jake Paul Calls Dillon Danis' Girlfriend On Facetime, She Says He's A 'F*cking Loser'Jake Paul Calls Dillon Danis' Girlfriend On Facetime, She Says He's A 'F*cking Loser'jakepaul/Instagram/savmontano/Instagram

Dillon Danis’s girlfriend Savannah Montano described Jake Paul as a ‘f*cking loser’ after he surprised her with a FaceTime call. 

Paul’s attempts to get Conor McGregor’s attention appear to be getting more and more far-fetched, with this particular stunt involving neither McGregor, nor his teammate Danis, but McGregor’s teammate’s girlfriend.

Advert

The YouTuber shared a video to his Instagram story showing Montano picking up the call, and though he muted the sound she could quite clearly be seen saying: ‘ew, what the f*ck’.

Check out his video, and Montano’s side of the story, below:

Paul kicked off the week with an expletive-filled video urging McGregor to fight him, and when that didn’t work he did a drive-by attack on Danis’ house.

Advert

Paul further taunted Danis by unfollowing everyone except Montano and Conor McGregor’s partner, Dee Devlin, on Instagram. Danis hit back by posing with Paul’s ex-wife Tana Mongeau, so it seems the FaceTime to Montano was Paul’s effort to retaliate.

The YouTuber appeared to try and hide Montano’s shock by muting the video and implying they’d had a lovely chat about meeting up, writing: ‘can’t wait to see you soon @savmontano.’

Paul also screenshotted the call and tagged Danis, writing: ‘come get your girl back’.

Jake Paul calls Savannah MontanoJake Paul calls Savannah MontanoJake Paul/Instagram
Advert

Following the call, Montano took to her Instagram Story to share her thoughts on the situation. She didn’t hold back as she re-posted Paul’s video of the call and wrote: ‘anyone else see me physically gag’.

The model made clear that she hadn’t welcomed the call as she told her followers she didn’t have Paul’s number, meaning she didn’t know who she’d see when she answered. She claimed the call made her ‘literally f*cking nauseous’ and described Paul as a ‘f*cking loser’.

Montano made clear that she didn’t want to be associated with the YouTuber, adding it was ‘f*cked up’ she was being used as a ‘pawn’ in Paul’s ‘bullsh*t’.

Paul doesn’t appear to have responded after Montano revealed their call wasn’t quite as cosy as he made out.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Bees Love Cannabis And It Helps Save Their Dying Populations, Study Finds
Animals

Bees Love Cannabis And It Helps Save Their Dying Populations, Study Finds

Nate Diaz Calls Out Jake Paul For His Foul-Mouthed Rant To Conor McGregor
Sport

Nate Diaz Calls Out Jake Paul For His Foul-Mouthed Rant To Conor McGregor

MacKenzie Scott, World’s Richest Woman, Gives Away $4.2 Billion In Four Months
News

MacKenzie Scott, World’s Richest Woman, Gives Away $4.2 Billion In Four Months

Tom Cruise Furiously Screams Expletives At Mission Impossible Crew For Breaking Coronavirus Rules
Celebrity

Tom Cruise Furiously Screams Expletives At Mission Impossible Crew For Breaking Coronavirus Rules

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: Celebrity, Boxing, Conor McGregor, Jake Paul, YouTube

Credits

Jake Paul/Instagram and 1 other

  1. Jake Paul/Instagram

    @jakepaul

  2. Savannah Montano/Instagram

    @savmontano

 