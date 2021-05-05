Jake Paul FaceTimes Donald Trump And Boasts About It On Instagram

jakepaul/Instagram

Jake Paul’s 2021 has been busy: he’s ‘fought’ Ben Askren, enraged the boxing world, and FaceTimed Donald Trump. Yes, really.

The YouTuber is still flying off the back of his recent win against the former UFC star, shocking viewers after knocking him out in the first round. From here, other fighters have stepped up to take him on, including Tommy Fury and Daniel Cormier.

With all this attention, fame and fortune, Paul is one of the most recognisable names online right now – so much so, he somehow bagged a call with the former US president.

In his latest Instagram post, Paul is standing next to a whiteboard filled with accomplishments over the past two weeks. The first item on the list reads, ‘FaceTimed Donald Trump.’

While this would easily be written off with no evidence, the next photo appears to show a screenshot of his call with Trump.

Responding to the post, writer Morgan Sung tweeted, ‘Jake Paul FaceTiming Trump is so bizarre that I want to laugh, but Trump is desperate for any platform and the fact that he’s connecting with massive influencers with predominantly young audiences absolutely freaks me out.’

Def Noodles also wrote, ‘Jake has made many statements in the past implying he supported the former president, including saying 98% of news is fake and COVID is a hoax.’

Journalist Hussein Kesvani tweeted, ‘The idea of Trump going on a long-winded rant to Jake Paul that starts off being about voter fraud in Wisconsin but ends up recalling the very bad Hors d’oeuvre at Graydon Carter’s Vanity Fair party is v funny to me.’

Others have joked about how this has confirmed a Paul vs. Trump pay-per-view fight, which would break all sorts of records. In fairness, you would pay for it.

Paul’s list also includes having Justin Bieber perform at his fight night, receiving a DM from Drake, generating 1.5 million pay-per-view sales, ‘almost fighting’ Cormier during their confrontation at UFC 261, knocking out Askren, having shots with Snoop Dogg, ‘taking $1 million’ from Dana White, and moving to Puerto Rico.

His next fight hasn’t been confirmed, but he’s expressed interest in a bout with Nate Diaz, as well as UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

On Twitter, he wrote, ‘Usman, if your boss Dana gives you permission to box me and make more money than you ever have, let me know and we can lace them up. I promise it will be your biggest pay day.’