Jake Paul Is Being Sued By Man Who Says YouTuber’s Crew Beat Him At Party

Jake Paul is being sued by a partygoer who claims he was beaten up while being kicked out of the YouTuber’s post-boxing match bash.

Gabriel Dos Santos says he was severely beaten by Paul’s friends when leaving a party the YouTuber was hosting after his knockout fight against former NBA basketball player Nate Robinson.

In documents seen by TMZ, it’s reported Dos Santos’s attorney Simon P Etehad says he was repeatedly kicked and punched in the face, body, arms and legs.

It goes on to say that Dos Santos suffered a dislocated shoulder and a fractured cheek, as well as cuts and bruises all over his face and eyes.

A video posted to the news site shows a man, believed to be Dos Santos, covered in severe cuts and bruises, while the person filming shouts, ‘Jake Paul’s crew just jumped my friend!’

Although Paul isn’t accused of being involved in the altercation, he is being sued because of the fact he allegedly hired and supervised the people who were responsible for beating Dos Santos up.

The YouTuber has been stealing headlines left, right and centre over the past few weeks, as he tries desperately to get UFC fighter Conor McGregor in the boxing ring.

On Monday, December 15, Paul shared a screengrab of a foul-mouthed message he sent to McGregor in a bid to try and convince him to come out of retirement for a boxing match.

‘Take the fight p*ssy,’ the message read, which appeared to have been read by the Irishman.

It comes just a day after Paul took to Instagram to offer the retired MMA fighter a hefty $50 million cheque in exchange for ‘the biggest fight you’ve ever been offered’.

It’s unclear at this stage whether McGregor will take the bait, but in the meantime, it seems as though Paul has got some other more important things to deal with.

