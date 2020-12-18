Jake Paul Lays Into ‘Pothead’ Nate Diaz In New Video Sparking Feud

PA Images/jakepaul/Instagram

Jake Paul is at it again and has dubbed Nate Diaz as a ‘pothead’ in a new video.

A fued between the two was ignited earlier this week after Diaz called out the 23-year-old wannabe fighter for his foulmouthed rant to UFC’s Conor McGregor.

In the video shared on Tuesday, December 15, Paul offered McGregor $50 million for a fight, and make remarks about McGregor’s fiancé Dee Devlin in the process. He later unfollowed everyone but Devlin on Instagram.

Responding to the video directed at McGregor, Diaz branded the YouTuber as a ‘spoiled f*ck’ and that he was going to ‘end up with [his] ass whooped for real somewhere talking like that’.

Paul’s now taken aim at Diaz branding the 35-year-old as a ‘pot head’.

See the video here:

In clip, you see Paul doing push-ups and, while doing the exercise says, ‘Nate, all you do is kushups you pothead. I do real push-ups.’

Then doing a clap behind his back while continuing to do push-ups, Paul adds, ‘B*tch, f*ck you’.

Diaz is yet to respond to the video, but I’m sure he won’t be particularly pleased about it.

Paul hasn’t just thrown shade at the likes of McGregor and Diaz, he also called out UFC President Dana White.

PA Images

In the video directed at McGregor earlier this week, Paul took aim at White saying, ‘Dana White, you’re a f*cking p*ssy too, you ugly f*cking bald b*tch. You said there’s 0% chance of this fight happening, but there’s 0% chance of you getting some f*cking p*ssy.’

Can someone get this guy a swear jar, please?

White later responded to Paul’s comments stating that he wanted Amanda Nunes to ‘knock his ass out’. Nunes is the reigning champion of the UFC’s women’s bantamweight and featherweight divisions, and would definitely give Paul a run for his money.

Nunes later commented on the idea of fighting Paul sharing an article on Twitter regarding White’s latest comment and writing: ‘I’m in!’

Jake Paul Nate Robinson PA Images

Think he’s p*ssed enough people off? Think again. Paul has also been terrorising UFC fighter Dillon Danis, too. On Wednesday, the YouTuber did a drive-by water balloon attack on Danis – y’know, like all 23-year-old men do.

People have since claimed that it was all staged, however. One Twitter user wrote today, December 18, ‘You can tell by everyone’s demeanor how staged this was. Dillon laughing whole time and Schaub unfazed and already trying to sell the fight. Crazy that fighting is heading in the direction of YouTubers drawing interest.’