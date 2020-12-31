Jake Paul Leaving California To Focus On Boxing Career jakepaul/Instagram/PA Images

Jake Paul is said to be selling his mansion in Los Angeles so he can get away from all the distractions and become a boxing champion.

The YouTuber uploaded a video to his channel titled goodbye California, a new chapter, in which he erected a ‘for sale’ sign outside his home and declared it was the ‘end of an era, and the beginning of a new one’.

Advert 10

The move is planned so that the YouTuber-turned-celebrity boxer can find somewhere appropriate to train, having spent four months in Las Vegas training for his knockout fight against former NBA basketball player Nate Robinson.

Having lived in California since he was 17, Paul said he’s too attracted to the ‘chaos’ and the partying lifestyle living where he does, adding that he can’t be the athlete he’s capable of being while living there.

The 23-year-old is known for hosting huge parties in his mansion – even throughout the pandemic – so the news of his departure will likely be a welcome surprise to his neighbours in Calabasas.

Advert 10

His most recent bash came in the form of an afterparty following his win against Nate Robinson; a party that is said to have p*ssed off the Mayor of Calabasas and city officials, who were reported to have been actively looking for ways to punish him, TMZ reports.

Jake Paul Leaving California To Focus On Boxing Career Jake Paul/YouTube

He even faces legal charges from a partygoer who says he was beaten up by Paul’s entourage when being forced to leave the afterparty.

Gabriel Dos Santos says he was repeatedly kicked and punched in the face, body, arms and legs, suffering from a dislocated shoulder and a fractured cheek, as well as cuts and bruises all over his face and eyes.

Advert 10

Paul revealed he’s got his eyes on a number of places in Miami, however it didn’t sound like he’d fully committed to a new destination to call home just yet.

Jake Paul Leaving California To Focus On Boxing Career Jake Paul/Instagram

It seems as though the influencer is really taking his commitment to the sport seriously, after spending the last few weeks trying to goad the likes of UFC champ Conor McGregor to step into the ring with him.

The last we heard, Paul claimed his people were speaking with McGregor’s people, after they sent over ‘proof’ of the $50 million offer for the fight.

Advert 10

There has been no word yet on whether the Irish MMA fighter has any plans to take him up on his offer.