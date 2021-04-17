Jake Paul Mocked As ‘Cringe Conor McGregor Wannabe’ For Ripping Off Boxer’s Signature Pose

PA/MMAFightingonSBN

Jake Paul is being mocked as a ‘cringe Conor McGregor wannabe’ after ripping off the boxer’s signature pose at a weigh-in last night.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer is set to take on Ben Askren in the ring today, April 17, at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz stadium.

Stepping onto the scales at the weigh-in last night, Paul lifted both of his arms up, as if to flex his muscles, stuck his tongue out and then screamed at the camera.

The pose was notably similar to McGregor’s signature pose that he has used throughout his career, bar the fact that Paul also lifted up one of his forearms.

On social media, he is already being heralded a ‘Walmart‘ version of the former UFC champion, with one user posting a side by side comparison of both fighter’s poses.

‘He for sure watched that and practiced it and was like “I’ll make it my own by cocking my forearm” [sic],’ one person wrote.

‘It’s embarrassing how bad Jake Paul wants to be Conor McGregor. Ben Askren, do the entire planet proud and beat this fool,’ another said.

‘Jake Paul is like Conor Mcgregor if Conor had no charisma and couldn’t fight,’ a third person said.

‘Reminds me of when I was a kid and dressed up as the Gladiator. “Are you not entertained?!” He wants to be Conor so bad,’ another wrote.

Despite clearly being influenced by McGregor, Paul also has his sights set on taking him on in the ring.

Speaking at a pre-fight press conference ahead of the match tonight, Paul said he thinks a fight against McGregor could happen sooner rather than later.

‘I think we both are on a road to each other. He wants another boxing fight. He wants to fight Manny Pacquiao. He would get toasted. He just keeps on taking Ls. So I think him fighting me would not only be his money fight, but it would technically be the easiest challenge, right? Fighting Jake Paul would probably be easier than fighting Manny Pacquiao and it would be just as big,’ Paul said.

He added, ‘I think we’re a lot closer to a Jake Paul-Conor McGregor fight than anyone thinks. I think it could happen in the next 24 months.’