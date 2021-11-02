Jake Paul Pledges To Donate $10 Million If UN Meets Elon Musk’s Conditions
Jake Paul has responded to Elon Musk’s challenge to the UN by saying he’ll donate $10 million himself if the world’s richest man fulfils his promise.
In a tweet posted shortly after Musk told the UN World Food Programme chief he’d donate $6 billion to the cause of ending world hunger if the humanitarian organisation fulfilled a number of conditions. Paul has since issued a pledge of his own, telling his followers he’d put up $10 million for the same cause.
‘Yo @elonmusk if you donate $6 billion to the UN to end world hunger I’ll also donate $10 million if this gets 690k retweets.’
The conversation about donating to the UNWFP began after the organisation’s head, David Beasley, called on Musk to donate 2 per cent of his net wealth to help those most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.
‘$6 billion to help 42 million people that are literally going to die if we don’t reach them. It’s not complicated,’ Beasley told CNN, leading Musk to take to Twitter to say he was open to the idea if Beasley could prove how the money would ‘solve world hunger.’
In response, Beasley said:
I can assure you that we have the systems in place for transparency and open source accounting. Your team can review and work with us to be totally confident of such.
Let’s talk: It isn’t as complicated as Falcon Heavy, but too much at stake to not at least have a conversation. I can be on the next flight to you.
Paul’s tweet is currently well short of the 690k benchmark set by the YouTuber-turned-boxer, and has provoked a mixed reaction from his followers. While some have applauded the gesture, other have criticised him for putting conditions on his donation, questioning why he wouldn’t just donate the money anyway.
‘You could donate even if you don’t reach your goal of retweets Jake….. just to be a good human,’ fellow boxer Ike Vallie-Flagg replied, while another person wrote ‘he’s just clout chasing.’
Paul’s tweet comes as he announced this week that he’ll be taking on Tommy Fury next month in Tampa Bay, Florida, as both fighters seek to defend their unbeaten records.
Credits@JakePaul/Twitter
