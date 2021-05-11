unilad
Advert

Jake Paul Says He Won’t Go To Cops Over Floyd Mayweather Death Threat

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 11 May 2021 14:39
Jake Paul Says He Won't Go To Cops Over Mayweather Death ThreatPA Images

Jake Paul is not going to the police, despite the fact Floyd Mayweather apparently threatened to kill him.

The boxer and YouTuber got into an altercation last week at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Mayweather was there for a press conference with Logan Paul, who he’s set to fight next month, while Jake was thought to be there to support his older brother.

Advert

During the scuffle between Jake and Mayweather, the 24-year-old YouTuber got up in the champion boxer’s face before stealing his cap.

Mayweather was not happy about this and lunged for Jake, which allegedly resulted in Mayweather giving him a black eye. In the videos that have since emerged of the incident, Mayweather can be heard threatening to ‘kill’ Jake.

See it here:

Loading…

Advert

Jake has since been banned from attending Logan and Mayweather’s fight on June 6.

Now, nearly a week on from the ordeal, Logan and Jake have cranked up their security and will have 24/7 protection, TMZ reports.

When asked if the two brothers were ‘taking precautions’ in the wake of Mayweather’s threats, Logan said:

When you have a guy with the resources and the wealth that Floyd Mayweather has and the connection and the network and he’s saying sh*t like, ‘I’mma kill that motherf*cker’ – kill?! Death?! You’re gonna kill my brother over a f*cking hat?! Yo, we take that sh*t seriously, man!

Advert

Logan was then asked if there were any plans to get a restraining order against Mayweather, or to go to the police – however, Logan described that as ‘some b*tch sh*t’, and said that Jake doesn’t have any plans on suing the boxer for punching him.

PAPA

While many questioned if the altercation between Jake and Mayweather was staged or not, Logan quickly shut down those rumours. He said last week, ‘I wish it was staged. That sh*t is not funny. It’s not fun for anyone.’

Logan continued:

Advert

That sh* just got personal by default. It was supposed be like a cute little press conference… come together, get people excited for the fight. Not people talking about killing people! What the f*ck?!

Mayweather is yet to make any comments on last week’s altercation with Jake. Meanwhile, the 24-year-old shared the video of the incident on Instagram a few days later with the caption, ‘gotacha hat @floydmayweather’, evidently in a bid to further rile up the boxer.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Melinda Gates Allegedly Met With Divorce Lawyers In 2019 Over Her Husband’s Dealings With Jeffrey Epstein
News

Melinda Gates Allegedly Met With Divorce Lawyers In 2019 Over Her Husband’s Dealings With Jeffrey Epstein

Elon Musk Praised For Revealing He Has Asperger Syndrome On Saturday Night Live
Celebrity

Elon Musk Praised For Revealing He Has Asperger Syndrome On Saturday Night Live

Tourist Gets Stranded On 100-Metre-High Glass Bridge In China After Panels Blown Off In Gale
Life

Tourist Gets Stranded On 100-Metre-High Glass Bridge In China After Panels Blown Off In Gale

US Navy Seizes Thousands Of Assault Weapons And Sniper Rifles From Sailing Boat
News

US Navy Seizes Thousands Of Assault Weapons And Sniper Rifles From Sailing Boat

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: Celebrity, Boxing, death threats, fight, Floyd Mayweather, Jake Paul, Logan Paul, Security, Sport

Credits

TMZ

  1. TMZ

    LOGAN PAUL WE'RE TAKING FLOYD'S 'KILL YOU' THREAT SERIOUSLY ... Adding 24/7 Security

 