Jake Paul Says He Won’t Go To Cops Over Floyd Mayweather Death Threat

Jake Paul is not going to the police, despite the fact Floyd Mayweather apparently threatened to kill him.

The boxer and YouTuber got into an altercation last week at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Mayweather was there for a press conference with Logan Paul, who he’s set to fight next month, while Jake was thought to be there to support his older brother.

During the scuffle between Jake and Mayweather, the 24-year-old YouTuber got up in the champion boxer’s face before stealing his cap.

Mayweather was not happy about this and lunged for Jake, which allegedly resulted in Mayweather giving him a black eye. In the videos that have since emerged of the incident, Mayweather can be heard threatening to ‘kill’ Jake.

Jake has since been banned from attending Logan and Mayweather’s fight on June 6.

Now, nearly a week on from the ordeal, Logan and Jake have cranked up their security and will have 24/7 protection, TMZ reports.

When asked if the two brothers were ‘taking precautions’ in the wake of Mayweather’s threats, Logan said:

When you have a guy with the resources and the wealth that Floyd Mayweather has and the connection and the network and he’s saying sh*t like, ‘I’mma kill that motherf*cker’ – kill?! Death?! You’re gonna kill my brother over a f*cking hat?! Yo, we take that sh*t seriously, man!

Logan was then asked if there were any plans to get a restraining order against Mayweather, or to go to the police – however, Logan described that as ‘some b*tch sh*t’, and said that Jake doesn’t have any plans on suing the boxer for punching him.

While many questioned if the altercation between Jake and Mayweather was staged or not, Logan quickly shut down those rumours. He said last week, ‘I wish it was staged. That sh*t is not funny. It’s not fun for anyone.’

Logan continued:

That sh* just got personal by default. It was supposed be like a cute little press conference… come together, get people excited for the fight. Not people talking about killing people! What the f*ck?!

Mayweather is yet to make any comments on last week’s altercation with Jake. Meanwhile, the 24-year-old shared the video of the incident on Instagram a few days later with the caption, ‘gotacha hat @floydmayweather’, evidently in a bid to further rile up the boxer.