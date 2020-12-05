Jake Paul Says He'd Definitely Beat Logan Paul In Boxing Match PA

Jake Paul has said he could definitely knock out his older brother Logan Paul in a boxing match.

In a new interview, Jake said he contemplates the idea of entering the ring with his older brother every day, but is keen to go ahead with the fight to prove his doubters wrong.

‘I sort of change my mind on [whether I would fight Logan] every day. One day I’m like I’ll do it, the next I don’t think we should’, he said.

‘People say, ‘Jake, he’s the younger brother, he would lose’, but really I’m ten times the better boxer. People really underestimate my punching power, so yeah I’d do it to prove those people wrong,’ he told TMZ Sports.

When asked if he could knock his brother out, the YouTuber was firm: ‘If we fought: yeah’.

Jake has recently come under new management who have previously worked with celebrities like Justin Bieber.

He said that the two brothers did enter the ring, he would like Justin Bieber to perform and walk him out: ‘Lets put on a show!’ he said.

The interview also asked him if he has thought about fighting boxing legend Mike Tyson, but Jake was quick to squash that idea.

‘Nah. First of all, he’s heavy, and I don’t think people would wanna see that,’ he said.

‘Plus, me and him are friends, we’re cool now. So I’d rather stay friends with Mike than pit myself against him,’ he added.

So far, Jake has been in the ring twice. Last week, he won a fight against Nate Robinson, flooring the former NBA player twice. The fight ended in just two rounds after Jake hit Robinson with a heavy blow that knocked him to the ground.

‘I’ve had two fights and I’ve been in the ring for a total of seven minutes and I’ve knocked down my opponents six times in that seven minutes,’ Jake told TMZ.

After the fight, former boxing legend Antonio Tarver challenged Jake Paul to a fight, saying he wants to show the YouTuber ‘there are levels to this’.

Taking to Instagram , Tarver said he wanted to ‘kick Paul’s ass for what he did to Nate Robinson.

While the former champ was impressed with Jake’s skills in the ring, he said if Jake wants to ’get some legitimacy in the game’, he needs to ‘fight somebody with a name’.

Since his win against Robinson, Jake is reportedly in talks to fight Conor McGregor.