Jake Paul Says He’ll ‘Beat The F*ck’ Out Of ‘Fat Ass’ Daniel Cormier For Next Fight

Jake Paul says he would ‘beat the f*ck’ out of ‘fat ass’ Daniel Cormier in a fight.

Speaking on the IMPAULSIVE podcast with his brother Logan, the YouTuber-turned-boxer said he would gladly take on the former UFC champion.

‘Daniel Cormier, I’ll beat the f*ck out of your fat ass too, just like Stipe did. I swear to god, I’ll beat the f*ck out of Daniel Cormier,’ Paul said, referencing an August 2020 fight that Cormier lost against Stipe Miocic.

Paul, who is no stranger to calling out boxers in the hope of antagonising them into a fight, took aim at Cormier after he blasted Paul for disrespecting another UFC champion, Tyron Woodley.

‘I mean the way this dude talked to T- wood makes my skin crawl. All these kids are going to get taught a lesson I swear. And I can’t wait for it, @JLeonLove you can’t fight. Better respect dudes like @TWooodleybefore he puts his hands on you. He ain’t Ben!’, Cormier tweeted on April 18.

In response, Paul wrote back, ‘Okay fat boy. So me vs you & J vs. T.??’

Things later escalated when Cormier appeared on the DC & Helwani podcast at the beginning of this week, when he branded Paul too much of an easy target.

‘This dude would never fight me. I would kill him. Why would I ever fight someone like that?,’ he said, adding, ‘I would like him to fight Tyron. I would like to see him fight somebody more real. Don’t fight Ben Askren at 190, bloated.’

Paul defeated Askren in a first-round knockout fight on April 17, despite many assuming Askren would come out on top.

Following his third official victory, Paul said he was ‘living in a dream right now’.

‘I said this fight would be easier than the Nate Robinson fight; at one point I was the underdog, that sounds crazy but I was the underdog,’ he said.

He added, ‘I knew Ben would sit there like a typical MMA fighter and have no head movement. I’m just too powerful.’

He also addressed the death of his bodyguard Shadow, saying, ‘I still haven’t processed it, it’s hard and to have to hold it together as a warrior for my team,’ he said.

‘I had to suppress my emotions and when I got the ‘W’, it all set in, this is truly for him. I wish he was here to experience this moment.’