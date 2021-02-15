Jake Paul Suffers Black Eye Training For Ben Askren Fight
Jake Paul has taken a few early licks as he gears up to fight UFC Champion Ben Askren, revealing that he’s suffered a black eye while training for his latest match.
In an interview with Sun Sport the YouTuber claimed he recently got a black eye after taking a punch during training, just months after he had to get his nose straightened out after breaking it back in November while training for his fight with Nate Robinson.
For Jake, who is set to take on his third professional opponent on April 17, the injuries come with the territory. ‘It doesn’t worry me, there’s some great doctors out there nowadays and great dentists’ he said ‘its all part of the business.’
The 25-year old even sees the odd battle wound as coming with some added perks, joking that ‘girls love black eyes. So that’s, you know, it’s actually working in my benefit.’
In the run up to the fight Askren has been getting a few verbal jabs in, saying that he has ‘no respect’ for the former Disney star, accusing him of having a ‘teenager mentality’ and even getting a custom-made punchbag with his opponent’s face on it.
But Jake says he’s embracing the taunts, and warned that the MMA legend could come to regret his words if he ends up getting beaten up by a former teen star.
He said:
I think he’s doing a good job of promoting the fight and talking smack. You know, I’m embracing the fact that I’m a Disney teen actor.
So you know, he can keep on promoting that I’m a Disney actor, but when I knock him out that’s just gonna make him look even more stupid.
