Jake Paul Takes Aim At Zayn Malik On Twitter Following Gigi Hadid Altercation Allegations

Jake Paul has hit out at Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid following harassment allegations against the singer.

The former One Direction member ‘agreed to not contest’ four criminal charges stemming from an alleged incident on September 29 involving Hadid – from whom he’s now believed to be separated – and her mother Yolanda.

Following a heated argument with Yolanda, Malik has been accused of shouting expletives at both Hadid and her mum before pushing Yolanda into a piece of furniture, causing ‘mental anguish and physical pain’. He has ‘adamantly denied’ hitting her, but pleaded no contest to four counts of ‘harassment – course of conduct with no legitimate purpose’.

Amid the social media aftermath of the news and statements from Malik and Hadid, the YouTuber-turned-boxer took the chance to troll the couple.

Paul dug up an reply from Hadid dating back to February last year, coming after Paul said Malik had told him ‘to ‘f*ck off for no reason’ during a brief encounter in Las Vegas, allegedly ‘yelling and freaking the f*ck out’. He also mocked Malik for going ‘home alone to a big ass hotel’.

Hadid replied, ‘Lol cause he doesn’t care to hang w you and your embarrassing crew of YouTube groupies..? Home alone with his best friends like a respectful king cause he has me, sweetie. Unbothered by your irrelevant ugly ass. Go to bed.’

In a fresh quote-tweet, Paul wrote, ‘Your ‘rEsPeCtFuL KiNg’ punched your mom in the face.’

In a statement following the ‘leak’ of the allegations, Malik said, ‘I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private.’

