Jake Paul Thinks He Knows Why Conor McGregor ‘Tried To Fight’ Machine Gun Kelly At VMAs

PA Images

Jake Paul has shared his thoughts on the confrontation between Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly at the MTV Music Awards.

On Sunday night, McGregor and Kelly had to be separated on the red carpet after getting into an altercation.

Advert 10

Although the exact reason behind the incident are still unclear, a spokesperson for the former UFC champion has said that McGregor was not the one who instigated the fight.

The spokesperson also added that McGregor didn’t know who Kelly was.

However, YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has weighed in with his own theory.

Advert 10

According to The Independent, Paul claimed that McGregor started the confrontation in order to make a scene for publicity.

Paul also speculated that the Irish mixed martial artist had mistaken the rapper for him, telling ESPN, ‘Some people are saying that Conor McGregor mistook him for me because we look the same, like blonde hair, little bit tall.’

There is history between Paul and McGregor. For a number of months, Paul has been attempting to goad McGregor into fighting him in a boxing match, and again mocked McGregor by saying he was ‘falling apart’ following his defeat in July to Dustin Poirier, in which he broke his leg.

Advert 10

The social media personality went on to add, ‘Conor McGregor is a real fighter, why is he on a celebrity red carpet throwing drinks at Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly? It’s just disrespectful,’ as well as commending Kelly on handling himself ‘like a professional’.