Jake Paul Under Investigation For Driving Truck Across Protected Beach

I have ordered an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the use of two motor vehicles on beaches that are presumed to be in Puerto Rico. Some media have published today a video of the influencer Jake Paul in a motor vehicle on the beach an activity that is prohibited apart from law enforcement agencies.

Although the video does not establish where or when it was carried out, the DNER reminds citizens that this type of activity is prohibited by law to protect the environment and the species that can nest or live on beaches.