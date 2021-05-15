unilad
Jake Paul Under Investigation For Driving Truck Across Protected Beach

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 15 May 2021 15:27
Jake Paul is  under investigation by Puerto Rican officials after driving a truck across a protected beach.

Jake shared a picture of him driving a buggy-like car on what’s believed to have been a protected beach.

In the clip, two others, one who looks like his brother Logan Paul, can be seen driving along the beach as well. It’s yet to be confirmed if it was Logan, however.

While Jake has since deleted the video, it has still found him in hot water as the Puerto Rico Department of Natural and Environmental Resources have announced that it is investigating the matter.

Secretary Refael Machargo said in a statement:

I have ordered an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the use of two motor vehicles on beaches that are presumed to be in Puerto Rico. Some media have published today a video of the influencer Jake Paul in a motor vehicle on the beach an activity that is prohibited apart from law enforcement agencies.

Although the video does not establish where or when it was carried out, the DNER reminds citizens that this type of activity is prohibited by law to protect the environment and the species that can nest or live on beaches.

He went on to say that those who violate this law could face fines and other penalties.

Machargo continued, ‘I can for us to share the beaches and other natural resources  considering their conservation and reservation. Likewise, we applaud that our citizens become eyes and spokespersons for the possible environmental damage that some people cause due to ignorance or unscrupulousness.’

According to TMZ, Logan said in February that he was moving some of his businesses to Puerto Rico and has since purchased a $10 million beach-front mansion there with his brother, Jake.

Neither Logan nor Jake have yet commented on the investigation.

Niamh Shackleton

