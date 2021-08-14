unilad
Jake Paul Won’t Face Charges After FBI Raided His Mansion

by : Daniel Richardson on : 14 Aug 2021 13:16
Jake Paul Won't Face Charges After FBI Raided His MansionPA Images

Jake Paul’s mansion in California was raided by the FBI for his alleged involvement in a looting incident in Arizona, but he will not face additional charges.

In May 2020, YouTube personality Jake Paul was seen filming in Scottsdale during a protest over police brutality and the murder of George Floyd. When this protest turned into violent looting at a mall, people claimed that Paul was involved and trespassed. Paul denied being involved.

Despite this claim, Paul was charged with misdemeanour criminal trespassing and unlawful assembly by the Scottsdale Police Department. The charges were then dropped as the FBI began a federal investigation, which involved a raid of Paul’s mansion in Calabasas in August 2020.

Jake Paul swearing at crowd (PA Images)PA Images

During the raid, the authorities found and seized several firearms. Some found this odd given that the YouTube star-turned-boxer has spoken out against gun violence. Although the items were taken, the FBI has stated that they will not be pressing any charges.

The US Attorney’s office told Insider:

Based upon the investigation and evidence available at this time, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona is not pursuing federal charges against Jake Paul for his conduct related to the events of May 30, 2020, in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Paul has long been known for his controversial acts on social media, including using a racial slur, claiming that COVID-19 is a hoax, and making viewers pay for education programmes claiming to teach them how to be influencers.

