Jake Paul’s ‘Drive By’ Attack On Dillon Danis Accused Of Being ‘Staged’

Jake Paul has been accused of staging his drive-by attack on Conor McGregor’s teammate Dillion Danis.

The YouTuber shared a video earlier this week showing him throwing water balloons at Danis while he filmed an interview for Below the Belt with Brendan Schaub.

Paul and his crew taunted Danis, calling him ‘McGregor’s b*tch’, before driving away. The MMA fighter appeared angry in Paul’s video, but new footage shared by Schaub shows him laughing.

Check it out below:

Schaub’s version of the events shows Danis laughing almost as soon as he spots Paul, and continuing to chuckle as he runs over to the vehicle, grabs one of the water balloons and throws it back at the YouTuber.

Danis told Schaub he was ‘going to try and jump on’ Paul’s truck, but couldn’t get close enough. He told the interviewer he was ‘so close’ and that he wished Paul had got out and faced him on the ground.

The fighter suggested Paul was all talk, saying he didn’t think he’d actually box him, before asking Schaub whether he had a car they could use to go and track them down.

See Paul’s video below:

Though Danis appeared enthusiastic about getting his own back on Paul, the newly released footage left Twitter users doubting the legitimacy of the stunt.

One Twitter user claimed that the response to Paul’s drive-by indicated it had been planned, writing: ‘You can tell by everyone’s demeanor how staged this was. Dillon laughing whole time and Schaub unfazed and already trying to sell the fight. Crazy that fighting is heading in the direction of YouTubers drawing interest.’

Another commented:

Staged as sh*t. You can see Danis laughing… You’re going to need to do better than that lads.

Others were less convinced, with one person arguing Danis ‘looked surprised and a little nervous at first’, suggesting the stunt was ‘definitely not staged.’

They added: ‘Whoever thinks that should take a psychology class lol.’

The drive-by came amid Paul’s efforts to get McGregor to agree to a fight. As well as attacking his teammate with water balloons, the YouTuber offered McGregor $50 million to fight, unfollowed everyone except McGregor’s partner on Instagram, and riled up Danis by FaceTiming his girlfriend.

Despite his evident desperation to fight McGregor, many Twitter users have speculated that Paul’s attacks on Danis are being used to gain attention ahead of an already-planned fight. One person wrote: ‘”assault” LMAO. it’s clearly staged, they are promoting a fight.’